While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 30

Singapore hopes United States will deepen ties with Asia-Pacific: PM Lee

Singapore hopes that the United States, amid its many preoccupations, will continue to deepen its relationship with countries in the Asia-Pacific, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday (March 29) during his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

President Biden said that even as his administration addresses the ongoing Ukraine crisis, it is committed to implementing its Indo-Pacific strategy, and he is looking forward to hosting Asean leaders to Washington for a special summit soon.

"Singapore deeply appreciates President Biden's leadership in strengthening US engagement of the region," said PM Lee.

