While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 3

UN General Assembly denounces Russia over Ukraine invasion
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine and demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, an action that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body.
The resolution, supported by 141 of the assembly’s 193 members, passed in a rare emergency session called by the UN Security Council while Ukrainian forces battled to defend the port of Kherson in the face of air strikes and a devastating bombardment that forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee.
The text of the resolution deplores Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine.”
Russia was joined by Belarus, which has served as a launch pad for Russian invasion forces, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria in voting against the resolution. Thirty-five members, including China, abstained.
Rich Russians spend big on luxury to stop savings melting away
With sanctions on Russia sending the rouble plunging and keeping stock markets shuttered, the country's wealthy are turning to luxury jewellery and watches in a bid to preserve the value of their savings.
Sales in Bulgari's Russian stores have risen in the last few days, the Italian jeweller's chief executive officer said, after the international response to its invasion of Ukraine severely restricted the movement of cash.
"In the short term it has probably boosted the business," Jean-Christophe Babin said in an interview with Bloomberg, describing Bulgari's jewellery as a "safe investment."
Abramovich to sell Chelsea, proceeds to Ukraine war victims
Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he had made the “incredibly difficult” decision to sell the Premier League club, pledging that proceeds would go to victims of the war in Ukraine.
The billionaire believes it is in the “best interest” of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since he bought it in 2003.
The dramatic development comes days after Abramovich said he was handing over control of Chelsea to trustees of its charitable foundation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
'Biggest deal since Paris': UN agrees plastic treaty roadmap
The United Nations approved a landmark agreement to create the world's first ever global plastic pollution treaty on Wednesday, describing it as the most significant environmental deal since the 2015 Paris climate accord.
Member states held talks for more than a week in Nairobi to agree the outline of a pact to rein in soaring plastic pollution, an environmental crisis that extends from ocean trenches to mountain tops.
Government officials cheered and punched the air after the adoption of a resolution to create a legally binding plastic pollution treaty, which is due to be finalised by 2024.
Kim Kardashian divorce from Kanye West finalised
A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted reality TV star Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single from rapper Kanye West after nearly eight years of marriage.
The businesswoman and star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye.
The couple have four children ranging in age from two to eight.