While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 3

Trump administration to limit number of staff at major Chinese media outlets in US

The United States is slashing the number of Chinese employees permitted to work at the US offices of major Chinese state-owned media outlets to retaliate against Beijing over its "long-standing intimidation and harassment of journalists," senior State Department officials said on Monday.

China last month revoked the visas of three Wall Street Journal reporters in Beijing after the newspaper declined to apologise for a column with a headline calling China the "real sick man of Asia". Another reporter with the paper had to leave last year after China declined to renew his visa.

One of the State Department officials said the US decision was not particularly linked to the Wall Street Journal case.

Effective March 13, Washington will be capping the number of US based employees of Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corp to a total of 100, from 160.

WHO chief Tedros says South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan are greatest concern

The epidemics in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan are the World Health Organisation's (WHO) greatest concern, the body's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

In the past 24 hours there were almost nine times more coronavirus cases reported outside China than inside, but the disease can be contained with the right measures, he said.

Meanwhile a WHO team arrived in Teheran on Monday to support Iran's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sri Lanka calls snap parliamentary polls on April 25

Sri Lanka's new president called a snap election on April 25 after sacking the national parliament where his party led a minority government, officials said Monday.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa received the power to dissolve the 225-member legislature as it completed four-and-a-half out of its five-year term on Sunday.

"We have received a formal notification dissolving parliament and setting out the election calendar," an Election Commission official told AFP.

Half of world's beaches could vanish by 2100

Climate change and sea level rise are currently on track to wipe out half the world's sandy beaches by 2100, researchers warned Monday.

Some countries, such as the United States, are already planning extensive defence systems, but in most nations such massive engineering schemes will not be unfeasible, unaffordable or both.

Australia could be hit hardest, according to the findings, with nearly 15,000 km of white-beach coastline washed away over the next 80 years, followed by Canada, Chile and the United States.

Taylor Swift ranks as bestselling global artist in 2019

Taylor Swift topped the list of the world's bestselling music artists in 2019, thanks to the success of her album "Lover," beating popular acts including Korean pop sensation BTS, recording industry group IFPI said on Monday.

It was the second time the 30-year-old singer-songwriter had led recorded music sales globally.

Just behind Swift in the 2019 rankings was British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, followed by rapper Post Malone and teen singer Billie Eilish who swept the top Grammy Awards in January. BTS, the popular South Korean boy band, finished in seventh place.

