While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 3

Bernie Sanders attacks 'dangerous' Trump at campaign launch

US Senator Bernie Sanders returned to the place of his birth to deliver the first rally speech of his presidential campaign, vowing to defeat "the most dangerous president in modern American history" in Donald Trump.

The Vermont independent voiced confidence at the address in the New York borough of Brooklyn that he would first beat the crowded field of his rivals for the 2020 nomination, with much of his liberal, populist agenda now considered mainstream Democratic policy.

He promised that his campaign would say "loudly and clearly that the underlying principles of our government will not be greed, hatred and lies."

Sanders returned to Brooklyn College, which he once attended, for a rally emphasising his personal story, as the working class son of a Jewish immigrant who grew up in poor housing.

Jailed Brazil ex-leader Lula released for grandson's funeral

Brazil’s ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was headed back to prison on Saturday after being allowed to attend the funeral of a grandson who died suddenly at age seven from meningitis.

Early in the day, the popular leftist leader stepped out of his cell in Curitiba – where he is serving two concurrent 12-year sentences for corruption – and then flew in a small plane to Sao Paulo, some 400km to the north-east.

A crowd at the Sao Bernardo do Campo cemetery in a Sao Paulo suburb greeted Lula warmly upon his arrival for the service, shouting “Free Lula” and “ Lula, warrior for the Brazilian people.”

Man charged for streaming Philippines child rape videos

A man has been charged with ordering videos of rapes and sexual assaults, some of them on children, broadcast live from the Philippines, a French prosecutor said.

The suspect, a 55-year-old former police officer according to L'Est Republicain newspaper, was being held for conspiracy to commit rape and sexual assault on someone under 15 years of age, Francois Perain, prosecutor in the eastern city of Nancy, told AFP.

French officials were tipped off by the investigators at the US Department of Homeland Security of the activities of a French national between 2017 and 2018, said Perain. They had picked up the trail after equipment seized in a raid on a suspect in the Philippines yielded evidence of the live-streamed sexual assaults.

Tennis: Federer beats Tsitsipas in Dubai to claim 100th title

Roger Federer claimed the 100th ATP title of his career by beating 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion became the second man in the Open Era to win 100 titles, after American Jimmy Connors who won 109.

Swiss Federer also avenged his shock defeat by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open fourth round in January and will climb to number four in the rankings on Monday.

Football: Spurs held to draw by Arsenal as City go back on top

As Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League with a battling 1-0 win at Bournemouth, the real drama came at Wembley where Tottenham Hotspur's 1-1 draw with Arsenal included two dubious penalties, one of which was saved, and a late sending-off.

Tottenham's first league draw of the season allowed Manchester United to make up ground with a 3-2 comeback win that included two goals from Romelu Lukaku and moved them one point above Arsenal into fourth place.

There were also wins for Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolves against Burnley, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City respectively.

