While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 28

New Ukraine-Russia talks this week
Ukraine said a second round of conflict talks between negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow will take place in Turkey from Monday, just over one month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Today, during another round of video negotiations, it was decided to hold the next in-person round of the two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30," Mr David Arakhamia, a Ukraine negotiator and politician wrote on Facebook.
Mr Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's lead negotiator in the conflict, confirmed the upcoming talks with Ukraine, but gave a slightly different time frame, saying they would start on Tuesday and end on Wednesday.
Zelensky says Ukraine studying issue of neutrality
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy said Sunday that a Russian demand of Ukrainian neutrality - a key issue for Moscow at conflict negotiations - was being closely looked at by Kyiv's negotiators.
"This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being carefully studied," Zelensky said during an interview with several independent Russian news organisations.
The Kremlin earlier this month said Sweden and Austria offered models of neutrality that Ukraine could adopt to help end Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
Two Arab gunmen kill two in Israel and are shot dead: Israeli officials
Two Arab gunmen killed two people in Israel on Sunday and were then shot dead, Israeli security officials said, as the US secretary of state and three Arab foreign ministers visited the country for a summit.
The officials said the two assailants in Hadera, a city about 50 km north of Tel Aviv, were Arab citizens of Israel. Israeli media reports said they were Islamic State sympathisers.
The attack occurred five days after an Arab from southern Israel killed at least four Israelis in a stabbing and car ramming spree in the city of Beersheba, before he was fatally shot by a passerby.
Thousands protest in Madrid against abortion
Thousands of people marched though Madrid on Sunday to protest against abortion, as Spain's leftist government prepares a law to guarantee access to the procedure at public hospitals.
Carrying signs that read "Abortion is not right" and chanting "More respect for life", demonstrators walked through the centre of the Spanish capital to Cibeles square in central Madrid where a manifesto was read aloud.
"There are other alternatives. After an abortion, there is always trauma but that is not talked about," said Ms Yolanda Torosio, a 44-year-old secretary who attended the protest with her daughter.
Formula One: Verstappen bounces back with thrilling Saudi Arabian victory over Leclerc
World champion Max Verstappen bounced back from his Bahrain disappointment to steer his Red Bull to a thrilling victory ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The 24-year-old Dutchman, who failed to finish due to a fuel problem in the opening race, won by just half a second after the pair swapped positions in a tense battle through the final laps.
It was the closest race finish since the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.