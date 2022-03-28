While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 28

New Ukraine-Russia talks this week

Ukraine said a second round of conflict talks between negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow will take place in Turkey from Monday, just over one month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, during another round of video negotiations, it was decided to hold the next in-person round of the two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30," Mr David Arakhamia, a Ukraine negotiator and politician wrote on Facebook.

Mr Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's lead negotiator in the conflict, confirmed the upcoming talks with Ukraine, but gave a slightly different time frame, saying they would start on Tuesday and end on Wednesday.

Zelensky says Ukraine studying issue of neutrality