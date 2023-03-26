While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 26

Putin says Russia to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, marking the first time since the mid-1990s that Moscow will have based such arms outside the country.

Mr Putin made the announcement at a time of growing tensions with the West over the war in Ukraine and as some Russian commentators speculate about possible nuclear strikes.

Mr Putin told state television that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had long raised the issue of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in his country, which borders Nato member Poland.

“Tactical” nuclear weapons refer to those used for specific gains in the battlefield.

