While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 26

Biden says plans to run for office again in 2024

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he expects to run for president again in 2024 and defended his policy to provide shelter to unaccompanied children crossing the US border from Mexico at his first solo news conference since taking office.

Biden also set a new goal of administering 200 million vaccination shots against Covid-19 in the United States in his first 100 days in office and claimed economic progress as he held his first solo news conference since taking office.

At 78 years old, many political analysts believe Biden could decide to serve only one term. But asked whether he planned to run for re-election, he said this was his plan, and would keep Vice-President Kamala Harris as his running mate.

“My answer is yes, I plan to run for re-election. That’s my expectation,” he said.

Vaccine failings cast shadow over EU summit as third wave surges

European Union leaders met on Thursday to navigate a common path out of the Covid-19 pandemic as infections surge in many of their countries, seeking agreement on how to ramp up supplies of vaccines after a slow start to immunisations.

With distribution of shots uneven across the bloc and member states divided over whether to take a tougher line on vaccine exports, French President Emmanuel Macron spelt out the frustration over inoculation programmes that are running far behind those of Britain and the United States.

"We didn't shoot for the stars. That should be a lesson for all of us. We were wrong to lack ambition, to lack the madness, I would say, to say: It's possible, let's do it," he told Greek television channel ERT ahead of the summit.

UK PM Johnson wins Parliament backing for plan to lift Covid-19 lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the support of Parliament on Thursday for his plan to bring England slowly out of lockdown, even as some members of his own Conservative Party protested continued curbs to civil liberties and frustration at the ongoing damage to the economy.

Members of Parliament voted 484 to 76 to extend the government's coronavirus emergency powers, with Johnson's "road map" for easing lockdown also entering law.

Key dates include the outdoor mixing of households on March 29, the re-opening of non-essential shops from April 12 at the earliest, and the potential for all social-distancing rules to be lifted on June 21.

Yes or no: US lawmakers fume over Big Tech's answers on misinformation

In their first appearance before Congress since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, the chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter were asked by US lawmakers whether their platforms bore some responsibility for the riot: "yes or no?"

Social media has been widely blamed for amplifying calls to violence and spreading misinformation that contributed to the Jan 6 attempt to violently overturn the election results.

Only Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey replied "yes" to the question, but said the "broader ecosystem" had to be taken into account.

Britain says Hong Kong cannot dictate which passports other governments recognise

Britain on Thursday said the Hong Kong government had no authority to dictate which passports foreign governments recognise as valid after the former colony told 14 countries to stop accepting a British travel document for some visas.

The Hong Kong government confirmed a Reuters report that it had told 14 countries to stop accepting a British travel document that many of its young people use to apply for working holiday visas in Europe, North America and parts of Asia.

"The Hong Kong government has no authority to dictate which passports foreign governments recognise as valid," a spokeswoman for the British Foreign Office said.

