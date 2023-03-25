While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 25

Threat of US ban surges after TikTok lambasted in Congress

A US ban of Chinese-owned TikTok, the country’s most popular social media for young people, seems increasingly inevitable a day after the brutal grilling of its chief executive officer by Washington lawmakers from across the political divide.

But the Biden administration will have to move carefully in denying 150 million young Americans their favourite platform over its links to China, especially after a previous effort by then president Donald Trump was struck down by a US court.

TikTok chief Chew Shou Zi endured a barrage of questions – and was often harshly cut off – by US lawmakers who made their belief quite clear that the app best known for sharing jokes and dance routines was a threat to US national security as well as being a danger to mental health.

In a tweet, TikTok executive Vanessa Pappas deplored a hearing “rooted in xenophobia”.

