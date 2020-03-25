While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 25

Coronavirus: Trump calls for quick end to US lockdown

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he wants to loosen the coronavirus lockdown in the United States and restart the economy within three weeks, calling social distancing measures too disruptive.

"A lot of people agree with me. Our country - it's not built to shut down," he said on Fox News.

"You can destroy a country this way by closing it down."

"I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," said Trump. Easter is on April 12, 19 days away.

Coronavirus: Italy deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over

Fatalities in Italy from coronavirus have surged in the last 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, dashing hopes the epidemic in the world's worst hit country was easing after more encouraging numbers in the previous two days.

The death toll rose by 743 on Tuesday, the second highest daily tally since the outbreak emerged in northern regions on Feb 21, and up steeply from the 602 recorded on Monday.

Italy has seen more fatalities than any other country, with latest figures showing that 6,820 people have died from the infection in barely a month.

Putin dons hazmat suit as Moscow says outbreak is worse than it looks

President Vladimir Putin donned a hazmat suit and respirator on Tuesday during a visit to a hospital treating coronavirus patients and the mayor of Moscow said the outbreak in the Russian capital was much worse than official figures showed.

The comments, by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, marked the strongest statement yet by Russian authorities suggesting they do not have a full grasp of how widely the coronavirus has spread throughout the world's largest country by territory.

Russia has so far reported 495 cases of the virus, a figure that is much lower than in many European countries. One woman, who tested positive for the virus, has also died.

Coronavirus: Wild puma captured in deserted Chile capital

A wild puma was captured after it was found wandering around the deserted centre of Santiago in search of food, Chilean authorities said on Tuesday.

Chile is under a nighttime curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The puma came down to the capital city from nearby surrounding hills.

Dow soars over 11% in strongest one-day performance since 1933

The Dow soared in its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 on Tuesday after US lawmakers said they were close to a deal for an economic rescue package in response to the blows from the coronavirus outbreak, injecting optimism following the biggest selloff since the financial crisis.

All three main US stock indexes rebounded strongly from Monday's brutal selloff as the coronavirus outbreak forced entire nations to shut down.

Senior Democrats and Republicans said on Tuesday they were close to a deal on a US$2 trillion (S$2.9 trillion) stimulus Bill, aimed at providing financial aid to Americans out of work and help for distressed industries.

