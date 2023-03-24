While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 24

TikTok attacked for China ties as US lawmakers push for ban

US lawmakers on Thursday battered TikTok’s chief executive about potential Chinese influence over the platform and said its short videos were damaging children’s mental health, reflecting bipartisan concerns over the app’s power over Americans.

CEO Shou Zi Chew’s testimony before Congress did little to assuage US worries over TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, and added fresh momentum to lawmakers’ calls to ban the platform nationwide.

Over five hours of testimony, Mr Chew repeatedly denied the app shares data or has connections with the Chinese Communist Party and argued the platform was doing everything to ensure safety for its 150 million American users.

Mr Chew said TikTok for more than two years has been “building what amounts to a firewall to seal off protected US user data from unauthorised foreign access.”

