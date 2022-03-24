While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 24

Russia limits access to Google News
Russia's media regulator has restricted access to the Google News service, accusing it of providing access to "false" information about Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday (March 23).
The decision was taken at the request of the Russian General Prosecutor's Office, according to a statement by the country's media regulator Roskomnadzor cited by the agencies.
The online news service "provided access to numerous publications and materials that contain false information... about the course of the special military operation on Ukrainian territory," the statement said.
Moderna says infant Covid-19 vaccine succeeded in trial
US biotech firm Moderna on Wednesday (March 23) said it was pursuing regulatory approval for its Covid vaccine in children under six years old after the two-shot regimen was found to be safe and produced a strong immune response.
Specifically, two doses of 25 micrograms given to babies, toddlers and preschoolers generated similar levels of antibodies to two doses of 100 micrograms given to young people aged 18-25, indicating there would be similar levels of protection.
Children under six are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.
Russia pursuing 'strategy of attrition' in Ukraine: UK official
A senior UK defence official said Wednesday (March 23) that Russia was now waging a war of "attrition" in Ukraine, after numerous setbacks meant Moscow had "failed to achieve its original objectives".
Chief of Defence Intelligence Jim Hockenhull said Moscow had been surprised by both the scale and ferocity of Ukrainian resistance, while Russian forces had been "bedevilled with problems of its own making".
"Russian operations have changed," he told reporters at a briefing, adding the Kremlin was "now pursuing a strategy of attrition".
WikiLeaks’ Assange gets married in UK high-security jail
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange married his long-term partner Stella Moris inside a British high-security prison on Wednesday (March 23) at a small ceremony attended by just four guests, two official witnesses and two guards.
Assange is being held in jail while US authorities seek his extradition to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables more than a decade ago.
“I am very happy and very sad. I love Julian with all my heart, and I wish he were here,” Moris said outside the gates of Belmarsh prison following the ceremony.
Miley Cyrus plane struck by lightning on route to Paraguay concert
US pop star Miley Cyrus said on Wednesday (March 23) that her plane had been struck by lightning en route to a concert near Paraguay's capital Asuncion, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing.
"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting," she wrote on Twitter. Her post included a video out of a plane window showing flashing lightning outside.
"My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing," Cyrus said.