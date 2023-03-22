While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 22

Russia will ‘react’ if UK supplies uranium ammo to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow would be “forced to react” if Britain gives Ukraine military supplies, including armour piercing ammunition which contains depleted uranium.

“The United Kingdom... announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine, but also shells with depleted uranium. If this happens, Russia will be forced to react,” Mr Putin told reporters, after talks at the Kremlin with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Mr Putin was reacting to a written response by a UK defence minister, Ms Annabel Goldie, who was asked whether “any of the ammunition currently being supplied to Ukraine contains depleted uranium”.

She responded on Monday that “alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armour piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium.“

