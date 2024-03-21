While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 21

E-waste growing 5 times faster than official recycling rates
Humanity’s appetite for electronic gadgets and appliances, from phones to refrigerators to air-conditioners, is creating a growing mountain of e-waste that is causing pollution and billions of dollars in valuable materials being discarded, a United Nations report released on March 20 said.
The UN’s Global E-waste Monitor report said the generation of electronic waste is rising five times faster than what official recycling rate figures show. Millions of tonnes of it are also being handled in poorer nations without correct processing sites or procedures.
E-waste is any discarded product with a plug or battery.
In 2022, the amount of e-waste generated globally hit 62 million tonnes – enough to fill 1.55 million 40-tonne trucks. If lined up bumper to bumper, the trucks would encircle the planet at the Equator, according to the report.
Trump campaign pleads for donations from a million backers
Donald Trump’s campaign on March 20 called for donations from one million of his backers, warning he could lose his New York properties, two days after the former president failed to secure a bond to cover a US$454 million (S$600 million) judgment in his civil fraud case.
“KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS OFF OF TRUMP TOWER!,” reads a message to supporters from a joint fund-raising committee that allocates the money it collects to his campaign, and a separate political committee that has been paying Trump’s legal bills.
The civil fraud case, brought by New York state Attorney-General Letitia James in September 2022, is one of several legal travails that Trump faces ahead of a Nov 5 election rematch against Democratic President Joe Biden.
It’s official: Prabowo will be Indonesia’s next president
Mr Prabowo Subianto has won the Feb 14 Indonesian presidential election by a landslide, official results show, signalling continuity in government policy when his popular predecessor, Mr Joko Widodo, steps down in October after a decade in power.
The formal count by the General Elections Commission (KPU), announced on March 20, showed Mr Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of President Widodo, had won 96,214,691 votes, representing 58.59 per cent of the total ballots cast.
Their opponents – former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and his running mate, veteran politician Muhaimin Iskandar – garnered 40,971,906 votes, or 24.95 per cent of the vote share, while former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, who paired with former chief law and security minister Mahfud MD, received 27,040,878 votes, or 16.47 per cent.
‘I had such fun!’ says winner of Abel top maths prize
For Michel Talagrand, who won the Abel mathematics prize on March 20, maths provided a fun life free from all constraints – and an escape from the eye problems he suffered as a child.
“Maths, the more you do it, the easier it gets,” the 72-year-old said in an interview with AFP.
He is the fifth French Abel winner since the award was created by Norway’s government in 2003 to compensate for the lack of a Nobel prize in mathematics.
Russian criticism of Olympic parade ban ‘very aggressive’
Russia’s response to the International Olympic Committee’s decision to ban its athletes from the Paris Games opening parade was “extremely” aggressive and included personal attacks on the ruling body’s president, the IOC said on March 20.
The IOC announced on March 19 a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes taking part as neutral competitors in this year’s Olympics from the opening ceremony parade, due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Political commentators in Russia noted IOC president Thomas Bach’s German nationality and made references to the Holocaust in social media posts.