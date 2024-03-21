While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 21

E-waste growing 5 times faster than official recycling rates

Humanity’s appetite for electronic gadgets and appliances, from phones to refrigerators to air-conditioners, is creating a growing mountain of e-waste that is causing pollution and billions of dollars in valuable materials being discarded, a United Nations report released on March 20 said.

The UN’s Global E-waste Monitor report said the generation of electronic waste is rising five times faster than what official recycling rate figures show. Millions of tonnes of it are also being handled in poorer nations without correct processing sites or procedures.

E-waste is any discarded product with a plug or battery.

In 2022, the amount of e-waste generated globally hit 62 million tonnes – enough to fill 1.55 million 40-tonne trucks. If lined up bumper to bumper, the trucks would encircle the planet at the Equator, according to the report.

