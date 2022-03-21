While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 21

Israel must live with choices on helping Ukraine, Zelensky tells Knesset
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday (March 20) that Israel would have to live with the choices it makes on whether to help protect Ukraine against the Russian invasion, addressing the Knesset via video link.
Drawing comparisons between the Russian offensive and the"final solution" - the plan by Nazi Germany to exterminate Jews - Zelensky questioned Israel's reluctance to sell the Iron Dome defence system to Ukraine.
"Everybody knows that your missile defence systems are the best… and that you can definitely help our people, save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews," he said.
China envoy says Beijing not now sending arms to Russia
China's ambassador to the US said Sunday (March 20) his country was not sending weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, but he did not definitively rule out the possibility Beijing might do so in the future.
In a lengthy phone call Friday, US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that there would be "consequences" if Beijing provided material support to Moscow as it prosecutes its war against Kyiv.
Asked Sunday on CBS whether China might send money or weapons to Russia, Ambassador Qin Gang spoke about the present, saying: "There is disinformation about China providing military assistance to Russia. We reject that."
Biden administration rules Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya
The Biden administration has formally determined that violence committed against the Rohingya minority by Myanmar's military amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity, US officials told Reuters, a move that advocates say should bolster efforts to hold the junta that now runs Myanmar accountable.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce the decision on Monday (March 20) at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, US officials said, which currently features an exhibit on the plight of the Rohingya. It comes nearly 14 months after he took office and pledged to conduct a new review of the violence.
Myanmar's armed forces launched a military operation in 2017 that forced at least 730,000 of the mainly Muslim Rohingya from their homes and into neighbouring Bangladesh, where they recounted killings, mass rape and arson. In 2021, Myanmar's military seized power in a coup.
Shanghai Disney Resort to close from Monday as China battles Covid-19 outbreak
The Shanghai Disney Resort said on Sunday (March 20) it will temporarily close until further notice from Monday, citing the coronavirus pandemic in China.
"Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022," it said in a statement.
"We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations," it added.
Football: Jota fires late winner as fortunate Liverpool down Forest
Diogo Jota's late winner earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory at a spirited Nottingham Forest on Sunday (March 20) to book an FA Cup semi-final clash with Premier League title rivals Manchester City.
Second-tier Forest, who had already knocked out Premier League Arsenal and Leicester City en route to the quarter-finals, held their own in the first half, with Joe Lolley wasting a glorious chance to break the deadlock.
A much-changed Liverpool struggled to create much in the opening period, and again survived another scare early in the second as Keinan Davis almost squeezed the ball home, but away goalkeeper Alisson recovered well to smother.