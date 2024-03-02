While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 2

US military to airdrop food and supplies into Gaza
US President Joe Biden announced on March 1 plans for a military airdrop of food and supplies into Gaza, a day after the deaths of Palestinians queuing for aid threw a spotlight on an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the crowded coastal enclave.
Mr Biden said the airdrop would take place in the coming days but offered no further specifics.
Other countries including Jordan and France have already carried out airdrops of aid into Gaza.
At least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip - one quarter of the enclave’s population - are one step away from famine, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
UK’s Sunak warns ‘democracy a target’ in major speech
Following weeks of simmering tension in the UK over the Gaza conflict, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on March 1 said that the “time has come” to battle extremist forces as he warned “democracy itself is a target”.
In an unusual address from outside his Downing Street home, Mr Sunak said that “in recent weeks and months, we have seen a shocking increase in extremist disruption and criminality.”
Regular marches protesting Israel’s military response to Hamas’ Oct 7 attacks have seen dozens arrested for anti-Semitic chanting and banners, inviting support for a proscribed organisation and assaulting emergency workers.
Defiant Russians lay ‘fearless’ Alexei Navalny to rest
Standing under grey skies holding red and white bouquets, Russians lined up patiently along pavements leading towards opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s funeral on March 1, two weeks after his death in a Siberian penal colony.
By the time the coffin was being driven to a cemetery on the opposite bank of the Moskva River, thousands had gathered, chanting Navalny’s name.
Some called President Vladimir Putin, who Navalny’s allies accuse of ordering his death, a murderer.
Verstappen pole a relief for Red Bull, Horner
Max Verstappen delivered some much-needed relief for his Red Bull team on March 1 when he resisted Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to claim pole position for March 2’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
The defending three-time world champion picked up where he left off last year by topping the times in a closely-contested qualifying session at the Bahrain International Circuit at Sakhir.
His success, which he admitted was “a little bit unexpected” arrived after another day of speculation and pressure for team boss Christian Horner, following the anonymous leaking of a cache of alleged private messages and photographs between him and a female member of the team.
Rublev defaulted for screaming at line judge in Dubai
Andrey Rublev was defaulted from the Dubai Tennis Championships semi-finals for unsportsmanlike conduct on March 1, after yelling at a line judge in the final set of a tense encounter against Alexander Bublik.
In a chaotic match where both semi-finalists fumed at the officials at various points, Rublev was defaulted by the chair umpire after a Russian-speaking official appeared to accuse him of using an obscenity, while he screamed at the line judge. Rublev denied the allegation and said he had spoken in English during the confrontation.
A confused Bublik, who clawed his way back from a set down to lead 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-5, was awarded the win despite saying that he would be happy to continue the match.