While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 2

US military to airdrop food and supplies into Gaza

US President Joe Biden announced on March 1 plans for a military airdrop of food and supplies into Gaza, a day after the deaths of Palestinians queuing for aid threw a spotlight on an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the crowded coastal enclave.

Mr Biden said the airdrop would take place in the coming days but offered no further specifics.

Other countries including Jordan and France have already carried out airdrops of aid into Gaza.

At least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip - one quarter of the enclave’s population - are one step away from famine, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

UK’s Sunak warns ‘democracy a target’ in major speech