While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 2

‘Like a warzone’: Greek train survivors recount chaotic scenes
When the passenger train from Athens slammed head-on into a freight train from Thessaloniki late on Tuesday night, 22-year-old Angelos was in the penultimate carriage.
Still, “it felt like an earthquake,” he told AFP.
The passenger train’s two front carriages were crushed in the collision while the third carriage – the restaurant car – vaulted over them and caught fire.
“I saw scenes of horror in the first carriages. I’m still shaking,” Angelos said.
Russia tries to close ring on Bakhmut amid ‘furious resistance’
Russian forces carried out relentless attacks on Bakhmut on Wednesday, trying to encircle and storm the small eastern Ukrainian city and claim their first major prize for more than half a year after some of the bloodiest fighting of the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of throwing waves of men into battle in Bakhmut with no regard for their lives, and said the fighting was “most difficult” but the city’s defence essential.
“The enemy continues to advance. The assault on the city of Bakhmut continues,” the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.
Bankers accused of helping ‘Putin’s wallet’ transfer cash
Four bankers will stand trial in Zurich next week accused of helping a man known as “Vladimir Putin’s wallet” deposit millions of Swiss francs in Switzerland.
The four men, who worked at Gazprombank, will appear at Zurich District Court on March 8 accused of lacking diligence in financial transactions.
The defendants are accused of having “failed to exercise due diligence to ascertain the identity of the beneficial owner”, of the funds, according to the indictment seen by Reuters. Swiss media said the amount involved in the case was around 50 million Swiss francs (S$70 million).
Man charged with 96 offences related to child sexual assault
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing 96 charges related to the sexual assault of children in person as well as on social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, police in Canada said on Wednesday.
The charges against Daniel Langdon include 39 counts of sexual assault, 39 counts of sexual interference, as well as allegations of making and possessing child pornography, Toronto Police said in a statement.
Victims were aged between seven and 17. Police have declined to say how many children were targeted or provide information about the victims to protect their identities.
Leaders Arsenal crush Everton to go five points clear
Gabriel Martinelli starred as Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of struggling Everton on Wednesday.
Bukayo Saka broke Everton’s stubborn resistance late in the first half before Brazilian forward Martinelli doubled Arsenal’s lead at the Emirates Stadium.
Martin Odegaard bagged the third and Martinelli wrapped up Arsenal’s biggest victory since October on a night that could serve as another landmark moment in their surge towards the title.