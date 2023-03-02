While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 2

‘Like a warzone’: Greek train survivors recount chaotic scenes

When the passenger train from Athens slammed head-on into a freight train from Thessaloniki late on Tuesday night, 22-year-old Angelos was in the penultimate carriage.

Still, “it felt like an earthquake,” he told AFP.

The passenger train’s two front carriages were crushed in the collision while the third carriage – the restaurant car – vaulted over them and caught fire.

“I saw scenes of horror in the first carriages. I’m still shaking,” Angelos said.

READ MORE HERE

Russia tries to close ring on Bakhmut amid ‘furious resistance’