While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 19

Dutch police arrest suspect in Utrecht shooting: Officials

Dutch police arrested a man of Turkish origin suspected of involvement in a shooting in Utrecht on Monday (March 18) that killed three people and wounded five, city authorities said.

The suspect was identified by police as 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis.

“The chief suspect has been arrested,” the city of Utrecht said in a tweet.

Brexit: The same deal cannot be resubmitted to a vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal cannot be “substantially the same” as the one that was rejected last Tuesday if she wants to bring it back to the House of Commons for a third meaningful vote, the parliament’s speaker John Bercow said, addressing the House on Monday.





British parliament's speaker, John Bercow, said in all likelihood the government would need further changes to deal from the EU to be allowed another vote in parliament. PHOTO: AFP





Speaking in the context of what ought to be submitted to the House, Mr Bercow said that his statement was “designed to signal what would be orderly and what would not”.

He said: “This is my conclusion: if the government wishes to bring forward a new proposition that is neither the same, nor substantially the same as that disposed of by the House on the 12th of March, this would be entirely in order.

More than 1,000 feared dead in Mozambique storm





Damage in a street of Beira, Mozambique, on March 17, in the aftermath of the passage of the cyclone Idai. PHOTO: AFP





More than a thousand people are feared to have died in a cyclone that smashed into Mozambique, while scores have been killed and more than 150 are missing in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

The city of Beira in central Mozambique bore Cyclone Idai’s full wrath on Thursday (March 14) before the storm barrelled on to neighbouring Zimbabwe, unleashing fierce winds and flash floods and washing away roads and houses.

“For the moment we have registered 84 deaths officially, but when we flew over the area ... this morning to understand what’s going on, everything indicates that we could register more than 1,000 deaths," Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi said in a nationwide address.

Boeing: 737 Max certification followed US rules





Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are pictured at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington. PHOTO: AFP





Boeing said Monday (March 18) that the flight stabilisation system under scrutiny following two deadly 737 Max plane crashes, met all US regulations.

"The 737 Max was certified in accordance with the identical Federal Aviation Administration requirements and processes that have governed certification of all previous new airplanes and derivatives," Boeing said Monday.

Boeing and regulators face increased examination over the stall prevention system, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System or MCAS, which authorities have said was likely a factor in deadly crashes in Indonesia in October, while the crash in Ethiopia earlier this month showed similarities.

Russia's Putin signs law banning fake news, insulting the state online





The legislation grants authorities the power to block websites if they fail to comply with requests to remove information that the state deems to be factually inaccurate.PHOTO: REUTERS





Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (March 18) signed controversial laws that allow courts to fine and briefly jail people for showing disrespect towards authorities, and block media for publishing “fake news”.

Putin signed off on the legislation against the advice of human rights activists, who warned the laws amounted to censorship and would be abused to further crack down on freedom of speech.

The law on disrespecting authorities backs punishment for “offending state symbols” and stipulates hefty fines and jail terms of 15 days for repeat offenders.

