While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 18

Putin wins Russian presidential election with 87.97% of the vote, first official results show
Vladimir Putin has won Russia’s presidential election with 87.97 per cent of the vote, according to the first official results showed on March 17 after polls closed.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called Vladimir Putin a power-hungry “dictator” after the Russian president looked set to secure another six-year term following elections denounced by Kyiv.
“It is clear to everyone in the world that this figure – as has happened so often in history – is simply sick from power and is doing everything he can to rule forever. There is no evil he will not commit to prolong his personal power,” Zelensky said in a message on social media.
Israeli PM vows to invade Gaza’s Rafah despite world ‘pressure’
Netanyahu vowed March 17 to send ground forces into Gaza’s southern Rafah city despite international fears for the fate of Palestinian civilians sheltering there.
The right-wing premier, whose security and war cabinets were also due to discuss latest international efforts towards a truce deal, stressed that “no amount of international pressure will stop us from realising all the goals of the war”.
“To do this, we will also operate in Rafah,” he told a cabinet meeting, before he was set to meet visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks on the war raging since Hamas militants attacked Israel from Gaza on Oct 7.
Vietnam’s parliament to meet over ‘personnel issues’, says letter to legislators
Vietnam’s parliament is set to meet on Thursday to discuss unspecified “personnel issues”, according to a letter sent to legislators seen by Reuters, amid speculation of a reshuffle of the Communist-ruled country’s top leadership.
Multiple Vietnamese officials and diplomats said the possible resignation of the country’s president Vo Van Thuong may be one of the personnel matters the parliament will discuss.
A Vietnamese official informed about the matter confirmed the meeting, but press offices for Vietnam’s foreign affairs ministry and the parliament did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
AFP journalist among 50 arrested at Kurdish New Year in Turkey
Around 50 people including an AFP journalist were arrested by police on March 17 in Istanbul on the sidelines of the Kurdish New Year celebrations, witnesses said.
AFP video journalist Eylul Yasar was preparing to film the celebrations of the Kurdish New Year when she was arrested at a checkpoint, journalists and lawyers at the scene reported.
They said Yasar objected to having an “intrusive” body search and was taken away in a police van.
Diallo scores winner deep in extra time to send Man United into FA Cup semis
England - Amad Diallo scored deep in extra time after Marcus Rashford made amends for a bad miss to lift Manchester United to a breathless 4-3 victory over north west rivals Liverpool and into the FA Cup semi-finals on March 17.
United’s victory at Old Trafford kept alive their only hope of silverware this season and spoiled Liverpool’s dreams of hoisting four trophies in manager Juergen Klopp’s final campaign with the team.
Erik ten Hag’s side will face Championship (second-tier) outfit Coventry City in the semis after they upset Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 on March 16.