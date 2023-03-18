While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 18

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegal deportation of at least 100 children from Ukraine.
The bold legal move will obligate the court’s 123 member states to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot on their territory.
Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour and the Kremlin branded the court decision as “null and void”.
Neither Russia not Ukraine are members of the ICC, although Kyiv granted it jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed on its territory.
Slovakia to donate 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
Slovakia said on Friday it will donate 13 MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine, becoming the second Nato member – following Poland – to pledge the aircraft, which the Kremlin warned would be “destroyed”.
“We will hand over 13 of our MiG-29 jets to Ukraine,” Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger told journalists, adding that Bratislava would also deliver a Kub air defence system to Ukraine.
“We’re giving these MiGs to Ukraine so that it can protect civilians against the many bombs that fall on their houses and which are the reason why people are dying in Ukraine,” Mr Heger said.
‘I’m back:’ Trump returns to YouTube, Facebook after 2-year ban
Former US president Donald Trump posted to YouTube and Facebook on Friday, in a return to social media platforms that he used to power his political rise until he was cut off following the Jan 6, 2021, attack on Congress by his followers.
Trump shared a video that appeared to be from one of his previous election speeches.
“Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business,” Mr Trump was seen saying in the video, captioned “I’M BACK.”
Athens zoo fights to save white tiger cub found in garbage
Greek veterinarians are fighting to save a white tiger cub abandoned in a rubbish bin at an Athens zoo, believed to be a victim of the illegal wildlife trade.
The three-month old white tiger was found on Feb 28 under a garbage bin in the parking lot of the Attica Zoological Park by a cleaner, who notified the zoo owner.
“It is the first time ever we had such an animal dumped outside our zoo,” said zoo founder Jean-Jacques Lesueur.
The Wire, John Wick star Lance Reddick dead at 60
Actor Lance Reddick who played steely Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in hit TV show The Wire has died, his publicist said Friday. He was 60.
Reddick, who also appeared in the John Wick series of films opposite Keanu Reeves, was found dead at his home in the Studio City area of Los Angeles, trade title TMZ reported.
“Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes,” publicist Mia Hansen told AFP.