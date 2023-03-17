While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 17

Anger as French govt pushes through pension change

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne used a special procedure to push an unpopular pensions Bill through the National Assembly without a vote on Thursday, triggering boos and shouts of “Resign!” in rare chaotic scenes in the French Parliament.

The move will ensure the Bill raising the retirement age by two years to 64 - which the government says is essential to ensure the pension system does not go bust - is adopted after weeks of protests and fractious debate.

But it also shows President Emmanuel Macron and his government failed to garner a majority in parliament, in a blow to the centrist president and his ability to win support from other parties for further reforms.

Ms Borne was greeted by boos and jeers as she arrived in the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, to announce that she would invoke article 49.3 of the constitution to skip a vote on the reform measures.

