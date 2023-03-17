While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 17

Anger as French govt pushes through pension change
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne used a special procedure to push an unpopular pensions Bill through the National Assembly without a vote on Thursday, triggering boos and shouts of “Resign!” in rare chaotic scenes in the French Parliament.
The move will ensure the Bill raising the retirement age by two years to 64 - which the government says is essential to ensure the pension system does not go bust - is adopted after weeks of protests and fractious debate.
But it also shows President Emmanuel Macron and his government failed to garner a majority in parliament, in a blow to the centrist president and his ability to win support from other parties for further reforms.
Ms Borne was greeted by boos and jeers as she arrived in the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, to announce that she would invoke article 49.3 of the constitution to skip a vote on the reform measures.
Poland to send four Soviet-era jets to Ukraine in coming days
Poland will send four Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days as the nation moves ahead with deliveries to bolster Kyiv’s air power, President Andrzej Duda said.
“The decision has been made” and more MiG-29 models currently under maintenance are on the way, Mr Duda told reporters in Warsaw on Thursday.
The Polish government said this week that several allies had also signalled readiness to send such aircraft, with Slovakia on Wednesday saying it was prepared to dispatch MiGs.
Wall Street giants move to rescue US’ First Republic Bank
America’s largest banks moved on Thursday to shore up First Republic, easing fears that the regional US lender could be the next domino to fall after collapses including Silicon Valley Bank.
A consortium of 11 US private banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, announced they would deposit US$30 billion (S$40 billion) into First Republic.
The move marks a dramatic initiative by the lenders to bolster the system following failures of three midsized lenders in the last week.
Russian politician fined for ‘noodle ears’ stunt during Putin speech
A Russian local politician was fined nearly US$2,000 (S$2,700) on Thursday for “discrediting the armed forces” by dangling spaghetti from his ears while listening to a speech by President Vladimir Putin, a human rights monitoring group said.
Mikhail Abdalkin was convicted for a stunt, which he filmed and posted on social media, based on a Russian saying that someone who has been strung along or deceived has had noodles hung on their ears.
The implication was that he did not believe the content of the state of the nation speech that Mr Putin delivered on Feb 21, just before the first anniversary of his invasion of Ukraine.
Heavy California rains leave backyard pool perched on cliff edge
As heavy rains soaked into already sodden ground in California, mudslides in the beachfront community of San Clemente forced evacuations of blufftop homes this week and in one case left a swimming pool dangling partway off the cliff edge.
Drone visuals showed a large chunk of the backyard taken out by the mudslide.
Patio furniture and plant pots are strewn along the long drop down to the bluff’s bottom.