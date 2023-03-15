While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 15

US military drone crashes after Russian jets intercept it

A US military MQ-9 surveillance drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after being intercepted by Russian fighter jets, in the first such incident since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over a year ago.

The Pentagon said that one of the Russian Su-27 jets struck the propeller of the drone, making it inoperable, while Russia’s defence ministry blamed “sharp maneuvering” of the unmanned drone for the crash and said that its jets did not make contact.

Although no lives were lost, it was a reminder of the risk of direct confrontation between the United States and Russia over Ukraine, which Moscow invaded over a year ago and which Western allies have supported with intelligence and weapons.

Nato’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US Army General Christopher Cavoli, briefed Nato allies about the incident, which was roundly condemned by the White House and the Pentagon – where officials warned of the risk of escalation. The State Department summoned Russia’s ambassador over the incident.

