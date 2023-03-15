While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 15

US military drone crashes after Russian jets intercept it
A US military MQ-9 surveillance drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after being intercepted by Russian fighter jets, in the first such incident since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over a year ago.
The Pentagon said that one of the Russian Su-27 jets struck the propeller of the drone, making it inoperable, while Russia’s defence ministry blamed “sharp maneuvering” of the unmanned drone for the crash and said that its jets did not make contact.
Although no lives were lost, it was a reminder of the risk of direct confrontation between the United States and Russia over Ukraine, which Moscow invaded over a year ago and which Western allies have supported with intelligence and weapons.
Nato’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US Army General Christopher Cavoli, briefed Nato allies about the incident, which was roundly condemned by the White House and the Pentagon – where officials warned of the risk of escalation. The State Department summoned Russia’s ambassador over the incident.
Several wounded in clashes as police try to arrest Imran Khan
Pakistani police and supporters of Mr Imran Khan fought pitched battles outside the former prime minister’s home in Lahore on Tuesday, wounding several on both sides, ahead of his expected arrest, a government spokesman and witnesses said.
Police hit Khan supporters in baton charges and lobbed tear gas canisters, some of which landed on the lawns of Mr Khan’s house, according to video images released by his party.
Local Geo TV showed a helicopter hovering over the house, adding that Internet connection had been cut in the area.
Ukraine starts producing shells for Soviet-era tanks
A major Ukrainian arms manufacturer announced on Tuesday it had started making 125mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks, as Kyiv seeks to boost its armour capabilities for a counter-offensive against invading Russian forces.
The ammunition was being made outside Ukraine with the cooperation of an unnamed Nato country, state-owned Ukroboronprom said.
“The first batch of 125-mm projectiles for T-64, T-72 and T-80 tanks, which the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine use to strike the invaders, has already been delivered,” it said in a post on the Telegram app.
Zebra shot dead after biting US man in attack
A US man remained hospitalised on Tuesday after he was attacked and severely injured by his own aggressive zebra, which was shot dead by police, officers in the state of Ohio said.
Initial reports from the sheriff’s office in Pickaway County, Ohio say the arm of 72-year-old Ronald Clifton was dismembered and that one officer rushed to apply a tourniquet as other police responders fended off the hoofed African animal.
Police Deputy Michael Oberley reported that as he arrived on the scene of Sunday’s incident, “a large male zebra charged my driver side door and was acting very hostile.”
Five-star Haaland leads City to 7-0 rout of Leipzig
Erling Haaland became the third player in Champions League history to score five goals in a game as he led Manchester City to an unrelenting 7-0 rout of RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.
The victory, which equalled City’s biggest European win, sent Pep Guardiola’s side into the quarter-finals 8-1 on aggregate, with Ilkay Gundogen and Kevin De Bruyne also on target for City in a devastating display at the Etihad Stadium.
It was a record-breaking night for the 22-year-old Haaland, who became Manchester City’s top goalscorer in a season as he took his tally for the campaign to 39 goals, vaulting him past Tommy Johnson’s mark from 1928-29.