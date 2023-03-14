While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 14

Eyeing China, Biden and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia



The leaders of the United States, Australia and Britain on Monday unveiled details of a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines, a major step to counter China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.

In a joint statement, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak endorsed plans for the so-called Aukus project, first announced in 2021, at the US naval base in San Diego, California, principal home port of the US Pacific Fleet.

Under the deal, the United States intends to sell Australia three US Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s, with an option to buy two more if needed, the joint statement said.

