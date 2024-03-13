While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 13

US House Republicans forge ahead with vote to ban TikTok

Republicans in the US House of Representatives vowed on March 12 to forge ahead with a vote to ban the popular TikTok social media app, despite the concerns of Donald Trump, who holds great influence over their slim House majority.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is due to bring legislation to the floor on March 13 that addresses Chinese ownership of TikTok, which Republicans and Democrats say poses a national security risk to the United States.

The Bill would give TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, about six months to divest the video app used by 170 million Americans.

That is coming despite former president and Republican candidate Trump’s public comments in recent days opposing the Bill, which he said could benefit Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram services.

