While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 13

US House Republicans forge ahead with vote to ban TikTok
Republicans in the US House of Representatives vowed on March 12 to forge ahead with a vote to ban the popular TikTok social media app, despite the concerns of Donald Trump, who holds great influence over their slim House majority.
House Speaker Mike Johnson is due to bring legislation to the floor on March 13 that addresses Chinese ownership of TikTok, which Republicans and Democrats say poses a national security risk to the United States.
The Bill would give TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, about six months to divest the video app used by 170 million Americans.
That is coming despite former president and Republican candidate Trump’s public comments in recent days opposing the Bill, which he said could benefit Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram services.
US to send weapons package worth $400m to Ukraine
The United States will send a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$300 million (S$400 million), President Joe Biden’s administration said on March 12, the first such move in months as additional funds for Kyiv remain blocked by Republican leaders in Congress.
The White House has been scrambling to find ways to send more military assistance given the situation on the battlefield and the resistance to the funding from Republican hardliners.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the funding was coming from unanticipated cost savings from Pentagon contracts and would be used for artillery rounds and munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars).
Netanyahu will press on with military campaign in Rafah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on March 12 that Israel would press forward with its military campaign into Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid rising international pressure not to do it.
A growing chorus of voices have joined in calls for Israel not to enter Rafah, one of the last relatively safe areas, where 1.5 million people have sought shelter.
“We will finish the job in Rafah while enabling the civilian population to get out of harm’s way,” Mr Netanyahu said, in a video address to a conference of the pro-Israel AIPAC organisation, in Washington, DC.
Philippine seafarers who survived attack arrive home
Eleven Filipino seafarers arrived in the Philippines on March 12, nearly a week after they survived a Houthi missile attack off Yemen.
They were crew members of the Barbados-flagged, Greek operated merchant ship True Confidence which the Houthis attacked last week, killing three sailors, including two Filipinos.
The migrant workers’ ministry said in a statement the 11 survivors received government help on arriving in Manila.
Nadal expected back on the clay at Monte Carlo
Rafael Nadal is set to make his return to the ATP Tour on the clay courts of Monte Carlo in April, tournament organisers announced on March 12.
“You never know what he’s going to do, but I saw him training with his coaches on a private court... and I had the impression I was listening to a wild beast. He hits like he’s never hit before,” said tournament director David Massey, at a press conference in Paris.
“He felt some discomfort, so he was scared and decided not to play at Indian Wells, but the tests he underwent showed nothing,” he added.