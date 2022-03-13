While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 13

US authorises US$200m in new weapons, training for Ukraine

The United States on Saturday said it would rush up to US$200 million (S$270 million) in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials pleaded for more equipment to defend against heavy shelling by Russian forces.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday authorised the additional security assistance, the White House said, paving the way for the “immediate” shipment of fresh military equipment to Ukraine, a senior administration official said.

Biden’s decision brings total US security aid provided to Ukraine to US$1.2 billion since January 2021, and to US$3.2 billion since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine, according to senior administration officials.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that up to US$200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine’s defence.

READ MORE HERE

Croatia PM urges closer Nato cooperation after drone crash