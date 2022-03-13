While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 13

US authorises US$200m in new weapons, training for Ukraine
The United States on Saturday said it would rush up to US$200 million (S$270 million) in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials pleaded for more equipment to defend against heavy shelling by Russian forces.
US President Joe Biden on Saturday authorised the additional security assistance, the White House said, paving the way for the “immediate” shipment of fresh military equipment to Ukraine, a senior administration official said.
Biden’s decision brings total US security aid provided to Ukraine to US$1.2 billion since January 2021, and to US$3.2 billion since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine, according to senior administration officials.
In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that up to US$200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine’s defence.
Croatia PM urges closer Nato cooperation after drone crash
Croatia's prime minister on Saturday urged closer cooperation within Nato after a military drone, which he said had been launched from Ukraine, crashed in Zagreb.
The Soviet-era Tu-141 reconnaissance drone crashed in the Croatian capital late Thursday, damaging around 40 parked vehicles, but no one was injured.
It entered Croatia's airspace from Hungary, having flown in from Romania, officials said earlier. All three countries are Nato members.
Ukrainian soldier thanks Britain as missiles wreck Russian tanks
The Ukrainian soldier gave his name simply as "Viktor" and on Saturday he felt victorious, showing reporters a Russian armoured vehicle destroyed by a British anti-tank missile.
Russia's advance into Kyiv's western suburbs had paused, and in a break in the fighting Viktor showed off his NLAW anti-tank missile system and a bloodied Russian helmet.
"This one was shot from this beautiful thing," he said, walking to the twisted remains of the vehicle. "And I want to say a big thank you to our British comrades helping us."
Argentine family comes home after 22-year drive around world
An Argentine family is about to finish the trip of a lifetime: they have covered five continents in a 1928 jalopy on an adventure that began in 2000, while bringing into the world and raising four kids who are now adolescents.
The Zapp family - Herman and Candelaria and those children - have driven a total of 362,000 kilometres and have now stopped off in this town on the border with Uruguay before their scheduled arrival on Sunday back where they started on Jan 25, 2000 at the Obelisk, a monument in downtown Buenos Aires.
"I have very mixed feelings. We are ending a dream, or fulfilling a dream," Herman told AFP.
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record
Ralf Rangnick admitted managing Cristiano Ronaldo is “challenging” after the 37-year-old rolled back the years with a hat-trick to beat Tottenham 3-2 and keep Manchester United’s chances of playing in the Champions League next season alive.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had scored just once in his previous 10 games, but three fantastic finishes took him clear as the highest scorer in professional men’s football history according to Fifa’s records with 807 goals for club and country.
Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford has so far proven to be an anti-climax with his poor form sparking debate over whether his powers are waning.