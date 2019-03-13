While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 13

EU suspends Boeing 737 Max flights, US senators suggest similar move

The European Union’s aviation safety regulator on Tuesday suspended all flights in the bloc by Boeing 737 Max and the US Senator who chairs a panel overseeing aviation suggested the United States take similar action following a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people.

Britain, Germany and France joined a wave of suspensions of the aircraft in the wake of Sunday’s crash, and was swiftly followed by a similar decision by India, piling pressure on the United States to follow suit.

Boeing, the world’s biggest planemaker, which has seen billions of dollars wiped off its market value the crash, said it understood the countries’ actions but retained “full confidence” in the 737 Max and had safety as its priority.

It also said the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) had not demanded any further action related to 737 Max operations.

Britain and Brexit in chaos: UK parliament rejects Theresa May’s EU deal again

British lawmakers crushed Prime Minister Theresa May’s European Union divorce deal on Tuesday, thrusting Britain deeper into crisis and forcing parliament to decide within days whether to back a no-deal Brexit or seek a last-minute delay.

Lawmakers voted against May’s amended Brexit deal by 391 to 242 as her last-minute talks with EU chiefs on Monday to assuage her critics’ concerns ultimately proved fruitless.

The vote puts the world’s fifth largest economy in uncharted territory with no obvious way forward; exiting the EU without a deal, delaying the March 29 divorce date, a snap election or even another referendum are all now possible.

Actresses Huffman, Loughlin among 50 charged in US college fraud scheme

Federal authorities arrested dozens on Tuesday for a US$25 million (S$34 million) scheme to help wealthy Americans, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and some chief executives, cheat their children's way into elite universities, such as Yale and Stanford.

The largest college admissions fraud scam unearthed in US history was run out of a small college preparation company in Newport Beach, California, that relied on bribes to sports coaches, phony test takers and even doctored photos depicting non-athletic applicants as elite competitors to land college slots for the offspring of rich parents, prosecutors said.

"These parents are a catalogue of wealth and privilege," Andrew Lelling, the US attorney in Boston, said at a news conference. "For every student admitted through fraud, an honest, genuinely talented student was rejected."

'Slap in face': TV star's daughters slated online over college fraud scheme

The daughters of Full House actress Lori Loughlin became targets of scorn on social media on Tuesday after their mother was charged in an alleged scheme to help privileged Americans get their children into elite universities by fraudulent means.

"What a slap in the face for people who are waitlisted, or people who are academically smart but can't afford college," wrote one Instagram user, @tyleranny. "Rich privilege truly is a thing. U didn't even have to go to college, u can afford not to."

Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to pay bribes of US$500,000 (S$670,000) in a scheme that involved cheating on college entrance exams to help their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Giannulli, get into the University of Southern California, according to court documents.

Football: Rampant City crush Schalke with magnificent seven in Champions League

Manchester City powered into the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday as Sergio Aguero's double paved the way for a 7-0 rout of hapless Schalke in the last 16 second leg.

City had snatched two late goals to win the first leg 3-2 and they made the most of that fightback with a ruthless demolition job at the Etihad Stadium to clinch a 10-2 aggregate victory.

Aguero's penalty opened the scoring at and the Argentine forward netted again before Leroy Sane, who also contributed three assists, struck against his former club.

