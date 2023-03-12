While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 12

Russia suffers more than 500 killed and wounded in one day
More than 500 Russian troops were killed or wounded in a recent 24-hour period during the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday.
Pro-Moscow forces have been fighting for months to take Bakhmut, in the eastern Donbas region.
Both sides admit to significant losses and the exact numbers are difficult to verify.
An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Kyiv had decided to fight on in Bakhmut because the battle is grinding down Russia’s best units.
Turkey’s Erdogan warns voters of ‘disaster’ if opposition wins
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned voters that victory in May elections for the broadest-ever opposition alliance of his 20-year rule would be a catastrophe for the country.
“We cannot leave Turkey at the mercy of a coalition that is multifaceted, greedy and lacking direction,” Mr Erdogan said, at the AK Party provincial heads meeting, via a video conference on Saturday. “We cannot allow such a disaster.”
Mr Erdogan is sharpening his rhetoric as the country braces for elections on May 14 against a backdrop of high inflation and criticism of the government’s response to devastating earthquakes that struck the country in early February.
SVB fallout spreads around the world as UK firms plead for help
The fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is starting to spread around the world.
SBV’s UK unit is set to be declared insolvent, has already ceased trading and is no longer taking new customers. Startup founders are panicking about accessing money and paying employees. On Saturday, the leaders of roughly 180 tech companies sent a letter calling on UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to intervene.
“The loss of deposits has the potential to cripple the sector and set the ecosystem back 20 years,” they said in the letter seen by Bloomberg. “Many businesses will be sent into involuntary liquidation overnight.”
BBC mutiny: Lineker’s asylum tweets trigger mounting crisis
Britain’s BBC was forced to axe much of its sports coverage on Saturday after presenters refused to work in a show of solidarity with Gary Lineker, as a row over freedom of speech threatens to turn into a crisis for the national broadcaster.
Former England soccer captain Lineker, the BBC’s highest paid presenter and the anchor of the football highlights programme Match Of The Day, was taken off air by the broadcaster on Friday after he criticised Britain’s migration policy earlier in the week.
Many sports programmes did not air as scheduled on Saturday after multiple presenters walked out, prompting the BBC to apologise to viewers.
Haaland spot kick gives Man City 1-0 win over stubborn Palace
Manchester City needed a second-half penalty from striker Erling Haaland to break the resistance of a dogged Crystal Palace and secure a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.
The win moved City to 61 points after 27 games, two behind leaders Arsenal, who play Fulham on Sunday, and 12 ahead of third-placed Manchester United.
The visitors made a swift start, with midfielder Rodri clipping a powerful third-minute volley straight at keeper Vicente Guaita and Jack Grealish pulling a shot just wide, but with the home side packing their defence, City had a hard time breaking them down.