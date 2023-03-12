While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 12

Russia suffers more than 500 killed and wounded in one day

More than 500 Russian troops were killed or wounded in a recent 24-hour period during the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on Saturday.

Pro-Moscow forces have been fighting for months to take Bakhmut, in the eastern Donbas region.

Both sides admit to significant losses and the exact numbers are difficult to verify.

An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Kyiv had decided to fight on in Bakhmut because the battle is grinding down Russia’s best units.

