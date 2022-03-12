While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 12

Russia-made military drone crashes in Croatia's capital
A Russian-made military drone crashed in the Croatian capital Zagreb and damaged several vehicles but no one was injured, officials said on Friday.
"A military drone produced by Russia, according to our information, crashed" late on Thursday, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.
"At this moment we do not know exactly whether it was owned by the Russian or Ukrainian army," added Plenkovic who spoke to Croatian reporters in Versailles where he is attending a European Union summit.
The drone entered Croatia's airspace from Hungary, the prime minister said. He cited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as saying it had entered Hungary from Romania, Plenkovic added. All three countries are Nato members.
Klitschko brothers say Kyiv supply lines open, residents ready
Kyiv mayor and former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko said on Friday that he believed there were nearly two million people still left in the city, which is being squeezed by advancing Russian forces on several fronts.
He said the Ukrainian capital, normally with a population of 3.5 million, had enough vital provisions to last a couple of weeks, and that supply lines in and out remained open for now.
His brother Wladimir, also a heavyweight boxing star, added in a joint interview that some men and women who had accompanied their families to the relative safety of the west of the country were returning to take part in the city's defence.
'My hope carried me,' says 11-year-old who fled Ukraine alone
Hassan Al-Khalaf, 11, clung to hope when he trekked across Ukraine by himself, safely reaching Slovakia after joining the masses of refugees escaping Russia's invasion of their country.
Hassan arrived in Slovakia in early March, drawing wide media attention after local police posted his story on their Facebook page, calling him a "hero" after his long journey by train and on foot from Zaporizhzhie in south-east Ukraine.
"I got my hope from my mom wanting me to go," Hassan said in an interview before appearing as a guest at a pro-Ukraine demonstration in the Slovak capital in Bratislava on Friday.
Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released after 10 years in prison
Saudi blogger Raif Badawi has been released from prison in Saudi Arabia after serving a 10-year sentence for advocating an end to religious influence on public life, his wife said on Friday.
"Raif called me. He is free," his wife Ensaf Haidar, who lives in Canada with their three children and had been advocating for his release, told AFP.
Badawi's release was also confirmed by a Saudi security official who said on condition of anonymity that Badawi "was released today."
Formula One: Ricciardo Covid-19 positive ahead of season start
McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has tested positive for Covid-19 but the Australian will be out of isolation in time for next week's Bahrain season-opener, the Formula One team said on Friday.
The 32-year-old had felt unwell since Wednesday, and missed testing at the Sakhir circuit on Thursday and Friday, but the team said in a statement their 2021 Italian GP winner was already on the mend.
They added that Ricciardo would continue to isolate in accordance with local regulations.