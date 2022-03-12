While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 12

Russia-made military drone crashes in Croatia's capital

A Russian-made military drone crashed in the Croatian capital Zagreb and damaged several vehicles but no one was injured, officials said on Friday.

"A military drone produced by Russia, according to our information, crashed" late on Thursday, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

"At this moment we do not know exactly whether it was owned by the Russian or Ukrainian army," added Plenkovic who spoke to Croatian reporters in Versailles where he is attending a European Union summit.

The drone entered Croatia's airspace from Hungary, the prime minister said. He cited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as saying it had entered Hungary from Romania, Plenkovic added. All three countries are Nato members.

