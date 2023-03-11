While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 11

Police storm pharmacy, arrest suspected hostage-taker

German police said on Friday they had arrested a male suspect after a special unit stormed a pharmacy in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe where multiple people had been held hostage for hours.

A number of explosions were heard when officers in tactical gear entered the pharmacy in the city centre after first arriving on the scene at around 4.30pm.

“A special unit entered the pharmacy at 21.10; a male suspect was arrested,” Karlsruhe police said on Twitter.

Officers restrained a man they had brought out of the pharmacy, covered his head in a blanket and bundled him into a car.

