While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 11

Police storm pharmacy, arrest suspected hostage-taker
German police said on Friday they had arrested a male suspect after a special unit stormed a pharmacy in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe where multiple people had been held hostage for hours.
A number of explosions were heard when officers in tactical gear entered the pharmacy in the city centre after first arriving on the scene at around 4.30pm.
“A special unit entered the pharmacy at 21.10; a male suspect was arrested,” Karlsruhe police said on Twitter.
Officers restrained a man they had brought out of the pharmacy, covered his head in a blanket and bundled him into a car.
US, EU agree to start talks on critical minerals
Amid trade frictions between the United States and the European Union, President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed on Friday that the two sides would launch talks on critical minerals used for electric vehicles.
Mr Biden and Ms von der Leyen met at the White House against a backdrop of European complaints that clean energy subsidies in the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and others will divert investment away from Europe and hurt their economies.
The war in Ukraine was also a major agenda item.
Ukraine mourns ‘Da Vinci’ war hero killed in Bakhmut
Thousands of mourners, including Ukraine’s armed forces chief, knelt on Kyiv’s main square on Friday at the funeral of a war hero nicknamed “Da Vinci”, who was killed by Russians in the battle for Bakhmut.
President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin also made a surprise appearance at the ceremony, and thousands of mourners marched through central Kyiv to pay final respects on Independence Square, known as the Maidan.
While the funeral showed Ukraine’s efforts to honour its war dead, it also underscored the heavy impact of the Russian invasion and the long-running battle for the eastern town of Bakhmut.
Young Georgians shun Moscow, push for EU dream
Georgia’s young protesters, having forced parliament into a U-turn on controversial new legislation, are determined to maintain the pressure on the government, which they believe is steering the country away from Europe.
Thousands of young and mainly peaceful protesters flooded the capital Tbilisi this week. Many of them, speaking to AFP, insisted they were not motivated by party allegiances in the fiercely partisan country.
The over-arching reason they braved tear gas and water cannon, they said, was a firm belief that the ex-Soviet country should anchor itself to Europe.
McKeown breaks 200m backstroke world record
Australian Kaylee McKeown broke the women’s 200 metres backstroke world record at the New South Wales State Open Championships in Sydney on Friday.
The 21-year-old clocked a time of two minutes 03.14 seconds, slicing 0.21 seconds off the previous record, set by American Regan Smith at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
The triple gold medallist from the Tokyo Olympics already owned the 100 metres backstroke world record of 57.45 seconds, which she set at Australia’s Olympic Trials in 2021.