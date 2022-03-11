While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 11

North Korea’s latest missile tests a 'serious escalation' says US

North Korea’s two recent ballistic missile tests represent a “serious escalation” the United States said on Thursday in Washington.

The US “after careful analysis” has concluded that Pyongyang’s successive tests on Feb 26 and March 4 “involved a relatively new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system that (North Korea) is developing,” a senior Administration official told journalists.

Earlier this week the US’ Indo Pacific Command ordered “intensified intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance collection activities in the Yellow Sea, as well as enhanced readiness among our ballistic missile defence forces in the region” the senior official said.

On Friday, in Washington, the US Treasury will be announcing new action to help prevent North Korea from accessing foreign items and technology that enable it to advance prohibited weapons programmes.

READ MORE HERE

EU snubs Ukraine’s quest to join, braces for long Russia stand-off