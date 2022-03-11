While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 11

North Korea’s latest missile tests a 'serious escalation' says US
North Korea’s two recent ballistic missile tests represent a “serious escalation” the United States said on Thursday in Washington.
The US “after careful analysis” has concluded that Pyongyang’s successive tests on Feb 26 and March 4 “involved a relatively new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system that (North Korea) is developing,” a senior Administration official told journalists.
Earlier this week the US’ Indo Pacific Command ordered “intensified intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance collection activities in the Yellow Sea, as well as enhanced readiness among our ballistic missile defence forces in the region” the senior official said.
On Friday, in Washington, the US Treasury will be announcing new action to help prevent North Korea from accessing foreign items and technology that enable it to advance prohibited weapons programmes.
EU snubs Ukraine’s quest to join, braces for long Russia stand-off
European Union leaders gathered on Thursday to agree on a joint response to the war in Ukraine, with differing views on how far to go with economic sanctions, how quickly to cut Russian energy imports, and whether or not to let Kyiv join their bloc swiftly.
Russia has waged war on its smaller neighbour since Feb 24, when it attacked from land, sea and air to remove Ukraine’s pro-Western government in an attempt to abort the former Soviet republic’s bid to join the EU and Nato.
The fighting has sent more than two million refugees fleeing to the EU, which has slapped unprecedented sanctions on Russia and offered political and humanitarian support to Ukraine, as well as some arms supplies.
Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that sanctions imposed against Russia would rebound against the West, including in the form of higher food and energy prices, and Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger.
Putin said there had been no alternative to what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine and that Russia was not a country which could accept compromising its sovereignty for some sort of short-term economic gain.
"These sanctions would have been imposed in any case," Putin told a meeting of the Russian government.
'We are enemies': Ukraine, Russia tensions at Saudi arms fair
Far from the war raging thousands of miles away, Russia-Ukraine tensions were on full display at a Saudi arms fair, where staff from each country eyed each other suspiciously over their latest weaponry.
Russian military hardware at the World Defence Show in Riyadh far outstripped the display at the Ukrainian pavilion, where staff bristled with anger about the attack on their country.
Maxim Potemkov, sales director of one of the exhibiting Ukrainian companies, said there was a wall of silence between the two sides.
Football: Focused Chelsea battle to 3-1 win at lowly Norwich
Chelsea put their off-pitch worries to one side as they scored twice in the opening 14 minutes on the way to a 3-1 win over a plucky Norwich City side to consolidate third place in the Premier League at Carrow Road on Thursday.
Early goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Mason Mount put Chelsea in the driving seat and, although Norwich pulled one back with a penalty after 69 minutes, Kai Havertz wrapped up the points with a precise finish just before the final whistle.
The players at Chelsea, whose Russian owner Roman Abramovich has been placed under sanctions by the British government, did not appear to let the controversy affect them in the first half as they swept aside Norwich who look headed for relegation.