While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 10

US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones
US, French and British forces downed dozens of drones in the Red Sea area overnight and on March 9, after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis targeted bulk carrier Propel Fortune and US destroyers in the region, the US military said in a statement.
The Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians during Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
The group’s military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech on March 9 they had targeted the cargo vessel and “a number of US war destroyers at the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with 37 drones”.
US Central Command (Centcom) said the US military and coalition forces had downed at least 28 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Red Sea in the early hours of March 9.
Ten-year-old boy is the face of starvation in Gaza
It is all too easy to trace the skull beneath the boy’s face, the pallid skin stretching tight over every curve of bone and sagging with every hollow. His chin juts with a disturbing sharpness. His flesh has shrunk and shriveled, life reduced to little more than a thin mask over an imminent death.
In one of a series of news photographs of the boy, Yazan Kafarneh, taken with his family’s permission as he struggled for his life, his long-lashed eyes stare out, unfocused. In that widely shared picture online, his right hand, bandaged over an intravenous line, contracts in on itself at an awkward angle, a visible marker of his cerebral palsy.
He was 10, but in photographs from his last days at a clinic in the southern Gaza Strip, he looks both small for his age and at the same time ancient. By March 4, Yazan was dead.
Ex-Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari wins another term
Pakistan’s former President Asif Ali Zardari won a second term on March 9, supported by the ruling coalition in a vote by Parliament and regional assemblies, the election presiding officer said.
The role of president is largely ceremonial in Pakistan, but Mr Zardari is known as a master of reconciliation and could help the governing coalition partners reach a consensus to steer the broken economy on a stabilisation path ahead of seeking a new IMF bailout.
As president, Mr Zardari will also be the supreme commander of the country’s armed forces, which play an oversized role in making or breaking governments.
Havertz spares Ramsdale’s blushes as Arsenal go top
Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League in dramatic fashion as Kai Havertz spared Aaron Ramsdale’s blushes with a crucial late strike in March 9’s 2-1 win against Brentford.
Mikel Arteta’s side were just minutes away from a damaging draw after Gunners keeper Ramsdale gifted an equaliser to Yoane Wissa.
Declan Rice put Arsenal ahead early in the first half, but Ramsdale waited too long to clear just before the interval and Wissa took advantage to block the ball into the net.
Verstappen continues winning streak in Saudi Arabia GP
Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position on March 9, as Red Bull continued their dominant start to the Formula One season with a second one-two in as many races.
Mexican Sergio Perez was runner-up under the Jeddah Corniche floodlights, with 2023’s winner taking the chequered flag 13.643 seconds behind his triple world champion team mate.
It was the first time Verstappen, winner of a record 19 of 22 races in 2023, has won the first two races of a season.