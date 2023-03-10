While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 10

China doesn’t want a war over Taiwan, US spy chief says

The US intelligence community assesses that China doesn’t want a military conflict over Taiwan, even as it is determined to bring the independently governed island under its control, officials told a House of Representatives hearing on Thursday.

“It’s not our assessment that China wants to go to war,” director of national intelligence Avril Haines told the House Intelligence Committee as part of an annual briefing on worldwide threats faced by the US.

Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns testified at the same hearing that President Xi Jinping has been “sobered” by US and allied support for Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion a year ago.

“That’s something that President Xi has to weigh as he comes out of Zero Covid, tries to restore Chinese economic growth, tries to engage with the rest of the global economy,” Mr Burns said.

