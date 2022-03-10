While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 10

Ukraine says Russia bombed children’s hospital in besieged city
A Russian air strike badly damaged a children’s hospital in the besieged Ukranian port city of Mariupol on Wednesday, burying patients under rubble and injuring women in labour, Ukraine said.
The bombing, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called an atrocity, took place despite an agreed ceasefire to enable thousands of civilians trapped in the city to escape.
The city council said the hospital had been hit several times by an air strike, causing colossal destruction.
“Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage,” Zelensky said on Twitter.
Justice icon Yoon Suk-yeol elected new South Korea president
South Korea's icon of justice Yoon Suk-yeol has won one of the closest presidential races in the country's democratic history.
The candidate from the conservative opposition People Power Party, who rode on a wave of anti-government sentiment and desire for regime change, won 48.5 per cent of the vote on Thursday, just 0.7 percentage point ahead of his main rival Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party.
"Rather than a victory for me and the PPP… today's result is a victory for the people, " said Mr Yoon. "Now that the race is over, we must all work together to become one."
Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing
A plane carrying former US president Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening after experiencing engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Wednesday.
The plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, had gone about 120km from a New Orleans airport before turning back to the city, the person said.
Other passengers included Secret Service agents, support staff and some of Trump’s advisers.
First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
The first person to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig has died two months after the medical milestone, the hospital that carried out the surgery said on Wednesday.
The procedure raised hopes that advances in cross-species organ donation could one day solve the chronic shortage of human organs available for donation, and the team behind the operation say they are “optimistic” about its future success.
David Bennett, 57, had received his transplant on Jan 7 and passed away March 8, the University of Maryland Medical System said in a statement.
Tennis: Djokovic confirms won't play in Indian Wells
Novak Djokovic on Wednesday confirmed his withdrawal from this month's ATP Masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami due to US government Covid-19 travel regulations.
Djokovic, who is not vaccinated, said on Twitter that rules requiring non-US citizens to be vaccinated before entering the United States had forced his withdrawal.
"I knew it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel," Djokovic wrote. "The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has confirmed that regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments."