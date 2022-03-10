While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 10

Ukraine says Russia bombed children’s hospital in besieged city

A Russian air strike badly damaged a children’s hospital in the besieged Ukranian port city of Mariupol on Wednesday, burying patients under rubble and injuring women in labour, Ukraine said.

The bombing, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called an atrocity, took place despite an agreed ceasefire to enable thousands of civilians trapped in the city to escape.

The city council said the hospital had been hit several times by an air strike, causing colossal destruction.

“Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

