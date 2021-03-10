While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 10

Top US commander fears Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2027

China could invade Taiwan within the next six years, as Beijing accelerates its moves to supplant American military power in Asia, a top US commander said on Tuesday.

Democratic and self-ruled Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China, whose leaders view the island as part of their territory and which they have vowed to one day take back.

"I worry that they're (China) accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order... by 2050," said Washington's top military officer in Asia-Pacific, Admiral Philip Davidson.

"Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that. And I think the threat is manifest during this decade, in fact, in the next six years," he told a US Senate committee.

Biden to meet virtually with leaders of Japan, India, Australia

US President Joe Biden will participate in an online meeting on Friday with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the White House announced on Tuesday, the first leader-level meeting of a group seen as part of efforts to balance China’s growing military and economic power.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the meeting of the “Quad” countries indicates the importance Biden places in US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

She said she expected a range of issues facing the global community to be discussed “from the threat of Covid, to economic cooperation and, of course, to the climate crisis”.

Queen 'saddened', takes Harry and Meghan racism claims 'seriously'

Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son.

Meghan, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on US television on Sunday, accused Britain’s royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she considered suicide.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued on behalf of Elizabeth.

Irked Thai PM sprays reporters with hand sanitiser to duck tricky questions

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha left reporters stunned and amused on Tuesday when he interrupted his own news conference to spray them with hand sanitiser in a bid to dodge tough questions.

Mr Prayut became frustrated when asked about a list of potential candidates for vacant Cabinet posts, following last week's jailing of three of his ministers for insurrection during protests seven years ago.

In the live briefing, Mr Prayut then left the podium, grabbed a small bottle of sanitiser, casually walked over to the journalists and sprayed each of them while holding a surgical mask in front of his face.

Nomadland, Rocks lead Bafta award nominations

US recession drama Nomadland and coming-of-age story Rocks led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards on Tuesday with seven nods each, with a clear push on diversity among the acting contenders following an outcry last year.

Family drama The Father, Hollywood throwback Mank, #MeToo revenge movie Promising Young Woman and Korean-language Minari followed with six nominations.

The best director category had four women nominees, including Chloe Zhao for Nomadland.

