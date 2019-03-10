While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 10

New York's iconic Chrysler Building to sell for US$150 million: Report

The owners of the Chrysler Building have reached a deal to sell the iconic New York City building for "a little more than US$150 million (S$204 million)," The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (March 9).

The sale price of the tower in midtown Manhattan, considered an Art Deco masterpiece, marks a significant loss for Emirati investment firm Mubadala, which paid US$800 million for a 90 per cent stake in 2008.

Real estate group Tishman Speyer, which had bought the building outright for a reported US$210 to US $250 million in 1997, retained a 10 per cent stake.

Moscow airport staff find 'mortar shell' on US embassy staffer



Security staff at Moscow's main airport confiscated a "mortar shell" from a US embassy staffer on Saturday (March 9), in what the foreign ministry described as a "provocation," local media reported.

Security staff at Sheremetyevo airport, the biggest in Russia, found an object resembling a mortar shell while checking the man's luggage, the Ria Rovosti agency reported, citing a foreign ministry source.

"Bomb disposal experts confirmed that it was a shell with a detonator but no explosives," the source said, adding that it amounted to a "provocation".

Twelve dead in Colombia plane crash



A plane crash in Colombia killed 12 people on Saturday (March 9), aviation and emergency services said.

The Douglas DC-3 aircraft, a twin-engine propeller plane that was first produced in the 1930s, crashed in the center-east of the country on a flight between the towns of San Jose del Guaviare and Villavicencio.

“Unfortunately... there were no survivors,” the Aeronautica Civil aviation authority said, adding that the wreckage was found close to Villavicencio.

Football: Man City surge clear through Sterling as Spurs suffer



Raheem Sterling's hat-trick in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Watford lifted the champions four points clear at the top of the Premier League after Tottenham Hotspur's challenge faltered again with a 2-1 loss at Southampton on Saturday (March 9).

On a landmark day for England strikers, with Harry Kane scoring his 200th goal for clubs and country in Spurs' defeat and Jamie Vardy notching his 100th and 101st for Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Fulham, Sterling took pride of place.

City, still on course to lift four different trophies, took advantage of Sterling being awarded a contentious goal just after halftime before he struck a minute later and completed his treble in the space of 13 minutes.

Football: Southampton stun fading Spurs, Newcastle edge five-goal Everton thriller

Tottenham’s winless run in the Premier League stretched to four games as Mauricio Pochettino’s men threw away an early lead to lose 2-1 at Southampton on Saturday (March 9).

The Saints’ spirited second-half comeback ensured they remain two points above the relegation zone despite Cardiff’s 2-0 win over West Ham.

Brighton also boosted their survival hopes thanks to Anthony Knockaert’s brilliant strike to win 2-1 at Crystal Palace, while Newcastle battled back from 2-0 down to beat Everton 3-2.

