While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 9

UN chief warns impact of Ukraine war on world is worsening

UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the consequences for the world of Russia's invasion of Ukraine are worsening, with 1.6 billion people likely to be affected.

"The war's impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe, and speeding up," the Secretary-General said, presenting the UN's second report into the repercussions of the conflict.

He added that "for people around the world, the war is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake."

Guterres said that while this year's food crisis is "about lack of access," next year's "could be about lack of food."

