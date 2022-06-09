While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 9

UN chief warns impact of Ukraine war on world is worsening
UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the consequences for the world of Russia's invasion of Ukraine are worsening, with 1.6 billion people likely to be affected.
"The war's impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe, and speeding up," the Secretary-General said, presenting the UN's second report into the repercussions of the conflict.
He added that "for people around the world, the war is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake."
Guterres said that while this year's food crisis is "about lack of access," next year's "could be about lack of food."
Lavrov faces tense exchange with Ukrainian journalist in Turkey
A Ukrainian journalist on Wednesday took advantage of a visit to Ankara by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to confront him with an unwanted question about grain exports from Ukraine, amid fears of world hunger if the issue is not resolved.
Lavrov was in Turkey to discuss the establishment of secure corridors for Ukrainian grain exports.
But the news conference by Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu was coming to an end without Muslim Umerov having been able to ask his question, despite repeated attempts.
He told my teacher 'goodnight' and shot her
An 11-year-old survivor of last month’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school told US lawmakers on Wednesday how she desperately acted to save her own life after the gunman shot a friend next to her, saying, “I got the blood and put it all over me.”
Miah Cerrillo, 11, and the parents of multiple young Americans killed and wounded in a spate of recent mass shootings testified on Wednesday before a congressional panel as a bipartisan group of senators worked to see if there was any compromise on gun safety that Democrats and Republicans can agree to.
“He told my teacher ‘good night’ and shot her in the head,” Cerrillo said in a pre-taped interview played for the House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee.
Biles, Raisman, other US gymnasts file $1b claim against FBI
Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and other star US gymnasts filed a US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) claim against the FBI on Wednesday for alleged mishandling of the investigation into sexual abuse by predatory former team doctor Larry Nassar.
Nassar, 58, is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in late 2017 and early 2018 to sexually assaulting athletes while working as a sports medicine doctor at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.
Hundreds of women - including Olympic gold medalists Biles, Raisman and McKayla Maroney - have accused Nassar of sexually abusing them during his more than two-decade career.
Loyal PGA players say LIV series is 'a bummer' and 'stinks'
Multiple major winners Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas declared the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series "a shame" and "a bummer" on Wednesday for fracturing the sport at its peak.
Along with top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, the pair spoke at the US PGA Tour's Canadian Open, which starts Thursday in competition LIV Golf's debut event outside London.
"It's a shame that it's going to fracture the game," McIlroy said.