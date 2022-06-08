While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 8

Battle rages in Ukraine's east; Zelensky vows to retake territory
Ukrainian forces struggled to hold their ground in bloody street-to-street fighting in the eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk as President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation was difficult, also pledging to retake Russia's gains.
The days-long battle for the industrial city has emerged as pivotal, with Russia focusing its offensive might in the hope of achieving one of its stated aims - to fully capture surrounding Luhansk province on behalf of Russian-speaking separatists.
"We have to achieve a full deoccupation of our entire territory," Zelensky said by video link at an event hosted by Britain's Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday.
Asked about comments by France's Emmanuel Macron that it was important not to "humiliate" Moscow, interpreted in Ukraine as implying some demands must be accepted, Zelensky said: "We are not going to humiliate anyone, we are going to respond in kind."
Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for gun laws
Actor and Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, and urged more congressional action on gun violence in an emotional speech, sharing stories of those who were killed in last month’s elementary school shooting.
Nineteen children and two teachers were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in McConaughey’s hometown on May 24 by an 18-year-old gunman wielding a semi-automatic rifle.
McConaughey, who publicly weighed a run for governor in Texas last year but ultimately ruled it out, briefly met with Biden at the White House, according to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, then appeared at the daily news briefing.
Man arrested for pushing woman onto New York subway tracks
New York City police arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of pushing a woman onto the tracks at a Bronx subway station over the weekend, the latest in a string of violent crimes on one of the world's largest transit systems.
Police said they had arrested Theodore Ellis, a 30-year-old Bronx resident, after receiving a tip.
The New York Police Department had shared video of the incident showing a man walking up behind a woman, wrapping his arms around her and tossing her over the platform onto the southbound tracks on Sunday afternoon at the Jackson Avenue station.
Major UK cinema chain pulls film after Muslim protests
UK cinema chain Cineworld has pulled all screenings of a film about the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad after Muslim groups protested outside theatres, calling the movie "blasphemous".
Cineworld, the world's second-largest cinema chain, said it will cancel all showings of The Lady Of Heaven due to safety concerns.
"Due to recent incidents related to screenings of The Lady Of Heaven, we have made the decision to cancel upcoming screenings of the film nationwide to ensure the safety of our staff and customers," said a spokesman.
Woods to skip US Open, still plans to play British Open
Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he has decided to withdraw from next week's US Open outside Boston, citing a need for more time to get his body ready for major championship golf but still plans to play the British Open at St Andrews in July.
Woods returned to competition at the Masters in April, 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, then played in last month's PGA Championship where he withdrew in pain after posting a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.
Despite opting to sit out the US Open, an event he has won three times, Woods said he still plans to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am, a two-day event in Ireland, before hopefully competing in the July 14-17 British Open the following week.