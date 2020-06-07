While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 7

Thousands take to Washington streets in protest against US police violence

Thousands of protesters were marching in Washington on Saturday as rallies across the United States to protest the killing of a black man in Minneapolis police custody entered a 12th day and officials moved to rein in law enforcement tactics.

George Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The killing has triggered protests against racism and police brutality in cities and smaller communities nationwide, as well as demonstrations by supporters around the world.

On the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, Delonno Carroll, a 27-year-old construction worker, said he had come out to demonstrate because he “simply cannot” sit and watch from home.

“Our voices need to be heard,” Carroll said. “No longer can we have a man call out for his mom on the streets and have to go through what George Floyd did.”

Buffalo police officers arraigned for felony assault of elderly protester

The name of the 75yo man who was shoved by Buffalo police, as he spoke to them, is Martin Gugino.

Beyond shoving him, cops didn’t immediately render aid.

The police dept said a man tripped & fell. They changed their story after this video surfaced.

Two Buffalo police officers were arraigned on Saturday on felony assault charges after a viral video showed them shoving an elderly protester who remains critically injured after falling at a march against racism.

Officers Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were part of a unit in tactical gear enforcing an 8pm curfew on Thursday during the protest involving long-time community activist Martin Gugino, 75, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement.

"The two defendants, who are Buffalo Police officers, pushed a protester outside of City Hall, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk," Flynn said.

Global coronavirus cases top 7 million as outbreak grows in Brazil, India

Global cases of the novel coronavirus topped seven million on Saturday, as case numbers surge in Brazil and India, according to a Reuters tally.

About 30 per cent of those cases, or two million infections, are in the United States.

Latin America has the second-largest outbreak with over 15 per cent of cases.

India arrests man over shocking death of elephant

Indian police have arrested a plantation worker and are hunting two others after a pregnant elephant died after eating fruit laced with explosives, officials said on Saturday, in a case that shocked the country.

The elephant died in agony last week in the southern state of Kerala, the latest casualty of a growing conflict in South Asia between nature and humans as ever more forest is lost to urban expansion.

Footage of the animal standing in a river for hours with its badly injured mouth and trunk in the water as it slowly weakened went viral, triggering horror online.

Football: Leipzig pour cold water on Werner Chelsea talk

RB Leipzig on Saturday cast doubt on news that Germany striker Timo Werner was closing in on a move to Chelsea, saying that the widely reported transfer was far from a done deal.

"Timo Werner hasn't triggered the (release) clause (in his contract), and we haven't received a transfer contract from any club," said Leipzig's sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff.

"Timo Werner is in the driver's seat now, not us," Mintzlaff said, adding that Werner "indicated a few weeks ago that he was looking into a transfer".

