While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 5

Macron remarks on Russia 'can only humiliate France'

Ukraine rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday for saying it was important not to "humiliate" Russia, a position Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitro Kuleba said "can only humiliate France".

Macron has sought to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

His stance has been repeatedly criticised by some eastern and Baltic partners in Europe, as they see it as undermining efforts to push Putin to the negotiating table.

"We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means," Macron said in an interview with regional newspapers published on Saturday. "I am convinced that it is France's role to be a mediating power."

