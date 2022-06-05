While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 5

Macron remarks on Russia 'can only humiliate France'
Ukraine rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday for saying it was important not to "humiliate" Russia, a position Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitro Kuleba said "can only humiliate France".
Macron has sought to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.
His stance has been repeatedly criticised by some eastern and Baltic partners in Europe, as they see it as undermining efforts to push Putin to the negotiating table.
"We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means," Macron said in an interview with regional newspapers published on Saturday. "I am convinced that it is France's role to be a mediating power."
Mercedes recalls one million older cars worldwide
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly one million older vehicles worldwide due to a potential problem with the braking system, the federal transport authority (KBA) said.
The KBA said in a statement dated June 1 and reported late on Saturday in German media that the recall affected cars built between 2004 and 2015, of the SUV series ML and GL and the R-Class luxury minivan.
"Corrosion on the brake booster can in the worst case lead to the connection between the brake pedal and the braking system being interrupted," the KBA said.
Errant plane prompts brief Biden evacuation at beach resort
A small private plane mistakenly flew into restricted air space over President Joe Biden's beach house on Saturday, prompting his security detail to move him and the first lady briefly to a secure location, the White House said.
"The President and the First Lady are safe and there was not an attack," a White House official said of the incident in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, which is about 200km east of Washington.
Biden and First Lady Jill Biden later returned to their residence, the official said.
Southgate defiant after Hungary fans boo taking the knee
England coach Gareth Southgate said his players “made our stand as a team” after they were booed by some Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice in Budapest on Saturday.
Hungary earned a shock 1-0 win in their Nations League opener on Saturday, their first over England in 60 years, but the match began with boos ringing round the stadium.
The fixture was supposed to be behind closed doors, after Hungary were disciplined by both Fifa and Uefa for repeated racist fan behaviour, but children, accompanied by an adult, were allowed to attend due to a loophole in the rules.
Tennis: Teary-eyed Gauff says Swiatek is 'on another level'
American teenager Coco Gauff was still struggling to hold back the tears hours after losing the French Open final to Poland's Iga Swiatek on Saturday and said her opponent, who is on a 35-match winning streak, was in a different league.
The tears started to roll straight after match point as Gauff was beaten 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour and she said she was struggling to hold it together when she faced the press later.
"I think for me it's just how I respond to everything going on. Because I think for right now like emotionally it's just a lot for me to handle, and I'm like trying really hard not to break," she said.