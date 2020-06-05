While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 5

'He touched so many hearts.' George Floyd remembered at memorial service

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis on Thursday remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice.

Philonise Floyd, one of Floyd's brothers, told a memorial service at a chapel in the Minnesota city's North Central University that their family was poor and that he and George would wash their socks and clothes with soap in the sink and dry them in the oven because they did not have a dryer.

"It's crazy man, all these people came to see my brother, it's amazing he touched so many hearts," said the brother, wearing a dark suit and a badge with a photo of his brother and the words "I can't breathe" on his lapel.

Floyd's death on May 25 has become the latest flashpoint for rage over police brutality against African Americans, propelling the issue of race to the top of the political agenda ahead of the US presidential election on Nov 3.

Meghan Markle pays tribute to George Floyd

The Full video of Queen Meghan Markle speaking in support of #BlackLivesMatter

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, paid tribute on Thursday to George Floyd as protests over his death in police custody sweep the nation, and expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd's life mattered," Markle, who is biracial, said in a videotaped message to new graduates from her alma mater in Los Angeles, Immaculate Heart High School.

Markle, whose father is white and mother is black, stated the names of other African Americans killed by police, such as Breonna Taylor, a medical worker shot in her apartment in March in Louisville, Kentucky, and Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy shot while playing with a toy gun in 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Germany suspects sex predator killed missing British girl Madeleine McCann

German prosecutors appealed on Thursday for information about a sex offender they suspect killed missing British girl Madeleine McCann, in what her parents called a potentially significant development in solving a mystery that has captured public attention for over a decade.

Madeleine vanished from the family's holiday apartment in southern Portugal in 2007, a few days before her fourth birthday, sparking a huge investigation, global interest - and a slew of theories about what had happened.

Germany urged anyone with information to come forward after police said Wednesday a 43-year-old man with a history of child sex abuse and currently in jail was now a prime suspect.

Coronavirus: England to make face coverings compulsory on public transport

Face coverings will be compulsory for passengers on buses, trains, aircraft and ferries in England from June 15, as public transport use rises following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

Britain's government has been reluctant to mandate the widespread use of face masks or coverings so far, but Shapps said the benefits were clearer on public transport, where social distancing is harder.

"The evidence suggests that wearing face coverings offers some, albeit limited, protection, against the spread of the virus," he told a daily Covid-19 news conference.

Football: Chelsea poised to beat Liverpool for £53 million Werner, reports say

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, British media reported on Thursday.

The 24-year-old had been thought to to be attracting interest from Premier League champions-elect Liverpool but it appears Chelsea have in fact met the German's reported release clause of some £53 million (S$93 million).

Were Chelsea to bring Werner to Stamford Bridge it would be a major feather in the cap of the west London club.

