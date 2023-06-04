While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 4

20 injured, others trapped in blast near Ukrainian city of Dnipro

An explosion near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday hit a two-storey dwelling, injuring 20 people including five children, and rescuers pulled residents out from under the rubble, the regional governor said.

Mr Serhiy Lysak, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said three of the children were in serious condition.

A total of 17 people were being treated in hospital.

Reports on social media said a Russian missile caused the explosion and that an emergency services building was also hit. There was no confirmation of a missile strike from Ukrainian military officials.

READ MORE HERE

India train crash survivor recounts: ‘We thought we were dead’