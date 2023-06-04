While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 4

20 injured, others trapped in blast near Ukrainian city of Dnipro
An explosion near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday hit a two-storey dwelling, injuring 20 people including five children, and rescuers pulled residents out from under the rubble, the regional governor said.
Mr Serhiy Lysak, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said three of the children were in serious condition.
A total of 17 people were being treated in hospital.
Reports on social media said a Russian missile caused the explosion and that an emergency services building was also hit. There was no confirmation of a missile strike from Ukrainian military officials.
India train crash survivor recounts: ‘We thought we were dead’
Ompal Bhatia, a survivor of the three-train crash in India on Friday, had first thought he was dead. When the train he was travelling in went off-track, Mr Bhatia was with three friends on his way to Chennai for work.
The 25-year-old had spent most of the four-hour journey on the Coromandel Express standing. Mr Bhatia, who works in the plywood business, said that just before the trains crashed, leaving nearly 300 dead, some people were getting ready to sleep.
The rail car he was in, S3, was so full that there was only standing space. He had held on to a chain, as did his friends.
Purification rite after naked man desecrates Pope’s altar
A special purification rite was held at the main altar of St Peter’s Basilica on Saturday after it was desecrated by a man who stood on it naked to protest against the war in Ukraine.
The prayer service, known as a penitential rite and required by Canon law, was led by the basilica’s archpriest, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti.
The Polish man stripped off his clothes and stood on the altar as the basilica was closing on Thursday. He had an inscription painted on his back reading: “Save children of Ukraine”.
Guardiola urges Man City players to seize treble chance
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged his players to seize the opportunity of a lifetime after they beat arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
Victory in the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final, secured by Ilkay Gundogan’s brace of goals, came hot on the heels of a fifth Premier League title in six seasons under the Spaniard.
Guardiola joined Arsene Wenger and Alex Ferguson as the only managers to win the English double more than once, having also achieved it in the 2018-19 season.
Hitting ball into French Open crowd was ‘stupid move’
Mirra Andreeva was knocked out of the French Open in the third round on Saturday but the teenager’s amazing run from qualifying could have ended even before her match against Coco Gauff was completed in three sets.
After wasting two chances to win the first-set tiebreak, the 16-year-old Russian received a warning for hitting the ball into the packed Suzanne Lenglen stands - a move that could have resulted in her being defaulted and sent packing with a heavy fine.
“Right after, I thought that it was a really stupid move from me, because it was not necessary to do that,” Andreeva told a press conference.