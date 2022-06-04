While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 4

Ukrainians hold out as Russia storms city on war's 100th day

Ukraine on Friday said it recaptured a large chunk of territory in fierce fighting for Sievierodonetsk and foiled an attempt by Russian troops to advance from the devastated eastern industrial city on the 100th day of Moscow's invasion.

Ukraine's defence minister said his soldiers were already training in Europe to operate new, advanced missile systems pledged this week by the United States and Britain, which Kyiv hopes will help swing the battle in its favour.

A war that Western countries believe Russia planned to win within hours has ground on for more than three months at a cost of thousands of lives and disruption to the global economy.

Moscow was driven back from Kyiv and launched a huge new assault in the east.

