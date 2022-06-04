While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 4

Ukrainians hold out as Russia storms city on war's 100th day
Ukraine on Friday said it recaptured a large chunk of territory in fierce fighting for Sievierodonetsk and foiled an attempt by Russian troops to advance from the devastated eastern industrial city on the 100th day of Moscow's invasion.
Ukraine's defence minister said his soldiers were already training in Europe to operate new, advanced missile systems pledged this week by the United States and Britain, which Kyiv hopes will help swing the battle in its favour.
A war that Western countries believe Russia planned to win within hours has ground on for more than three months at a cost of thousands of lives and disruption to the global economy.
Moscow was driven back from Kyiv and launched a huge new assault in the east.
CDC: More than 700 monkeypox cases globally, 21 in US
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday it was aware of more than 700 global cases of monkeypox, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now suggesting spread inside the country.
Sixteen of the first 17 cases were among people who identify as men who have sex with men, according to a new CDC report, and 14 were thought to be travel associated.
All patients are in recovery or have recovered, and no cases have been fatal.
Texas school shooting victims take action against gunmaker
The father of a 10-year-old girl slain in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and a school employee have taken initial steps that could lead to lawsuits against Daniel Defense, the maker of the semiautomatic rifle used in last week's massacre that killed 21 people.
Lawyers for Alfred Garza, father of Robb Elementary School student Amerie Jo Garza, requested in a letter on Friday to Daniel Defense that the Black Creek, Georgia-based gun manufacturer provide information about its marketing to teens and children.
"We ask you to begin providing information to us now, rather than force Mr Garza to file a lawsuit to obtain it," his lawyers wrote in the letter.
Environmental activist disrupts French Open semi-final
A environmental activist interrupted the French Open men’s semi-final between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Norwegian Casper Ruud for 15 minutes on Friday when she jumped onto Court Philippe Chatrier and tied and glued herself to the net.
The woman, a French citizen, wearing a T-shirt that read ‘we have 1028 days left’ tied herself to the edge of the net with a string around her neck.
The message, written on both sides of her white T-shirt, was a reference to a UN report on climate change.
Nadal into French Open final as Zverev quits with horror injury
Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final on Friday when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their semi-final after suffering a sickening right ankle injury.
Zverev had to leave the court in a wheelchair after turning his ankle as he chased down the ball in front of the players’ boxes on Court Philippe Chatrier where his team and family were sitting.
The German was trailing 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after more than three hours of play at the time of the horror injury.