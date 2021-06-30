While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 30

Six dead, several missing in Bali ferry accident

At least six people died and several more are missing after a passenger ferry sank off the coast of Bali, Indonesian authorities said on Tuesday, in the latest maritime accident to hit the archipelago.

The KMP Yunicee had 53 passengers and crew aboard on a trip from East Java to the holiday island when the accident happened as the ferry tried to dock, authorities said.

Some 44 people were rescued as the vessel sank while another six died in the accident, with three more missing, they said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Israeli commander describes harrowing Florida condo rescue

Colonel Golan Vach, head of a unit of the Israel Defence Forces that specialises in search and rescue operations, had never seen a disaster zone like the crumbled condo building in Surfside, Florida, in his more than 20 years of military experience.

Vach's team, the National Rescue Unit, arrived in Miami early on Sunday, three days after Champlain Tower South partially collapsed without warning while people slept early on Thursday.

Once at the site, they found a massive heap of fragmented concrete and mangled metal, with children's toys and other personal belongings strewn about. In it, they hoped to find and rescue dozens of missing people in the rubble.

Dozens dead as heatwave grips Canada, US

At least 69 people in the Vancouver area have died in a record-smashing heatwave engulfing western Canada and the US Pacific Northwest, police said on Tuesday.

Most of the dead in the Vancouver suburbs of Burnaby and Surrey over the past 24 hours were elderly or people with underlying health conditions, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

On Monday, Canada set a new all-time high temperature record of 118 deg F (47.9 deg C) in Lytton in British Columbia, about 250km east of Vancouver. Forecasters were expecting the record to go again on Tuesday, predicting 48.8 deg C heat in western Canada.

Tennis: Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury.

The American sixth seed and seven-times Wimbledon winner was clearly in pain on a slippery Centre Court and sought treatment while 3-2 up in her first round match against unseeded Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams returned after a lengthy break but the distress was evident. She grimaced and wiped away tears before preparing to serve at 3-3 after Sasnovich had pulled back from 3-1 down.

England sweep Germany aside to move into Euro last eight

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck late goals as England reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, their first knockout victory over their old rivals since the 1966 World Cup final.

England will play either Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later on Tuesday in Glasgow, in the last eight after a victory which sent the home crowd of over 40,000 into wild celebration.

It was England’s first ever knockout round win at the Euros inside 90 minutes and after a build-up dominated by talk of historic and bitter tournament losses to Germany, their focus will now be on making some history of their own.

