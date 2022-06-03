While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 3

West must brace for 'long haul' in Ukraine, says Nato chief

Western nations need to brace for a long "war of attrition" in Ukraine, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Thursday following White House talks with US President Joe Biden.

"We just have to be prepared for the long haul," the secretary-general told reporters. "Because what we see is that this war has now become a war of attrition."

Stoltenberg said Ukrainians are "paying a high price for defending their own country on the battlefield, but also we see that Russia is taking high casualties."

While reiterating that Nato does not want to enter direct confrontation with Russia, Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance has a "responsibility" to support Ukraine.

