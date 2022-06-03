While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 3

West must brace for 'long haul' in Ukraine, says Nato chief
Western nations need to brace for a long "war of attrition" in Ukraine, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on Thursday following White House talks with US President Joe Biden.
"We just have to be prepared for the long haul," the secretary-general told reporters. "Because what we see is that this war has now become a war of attrition."
Stoltenberg said Ukrainians are "paying a high price for defending their own country on the battlefield, but also we see that Russia is taking high casualties."
While reiterating that Nato does not want to enter direct confrontation with Russia, Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance has a "responsibility" to support Ukraine.
Dolphins are dying in Black Sea and may be casualties of war
Dolphins burned from bomb or mine explosions. Several thousand suddenly found dead, some washed up on the coasts of Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine.
The sudden and mysterious death of so many of the elegant marine mammals is raising alarm among some scientists that the war in Ukraine may be taking a growing toll on life in the Black Sea.
The battles waged along Ukraine's coastline have done untold environmental damage and have interfered with dolphin's habitat, scientists say. But the war has made it impossible to gather detailed information, leaving the dolphin deaths a mystery for now.
12 arrested after climate activists disrupt Queen's parade
Climate change protesters caused a disturbance at a military parade in London at the start of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, running out in front of marching soldiers before they were arrested.
The activists ran out from behind barriers where tens of thousands of people had gathered on The Mall, the grand boulevard that leads to Buckingham Palace, and lay down in front of a marching band, television footage showed.
One of the people appeared to hold up a banner, before police dragged the protesters away. One of the protesters wore a gold crown on his head.
Rolex worn during WWII 'Great Escape' up for auction
A Rolex watch worn by a British prisoner during the real-life "Great Escape" from the Nazi Stalag Luft III concentration camp is going on sale in New York.
Christie's expects the timepiece to fetch between US$200,000 (S$270,000) and US$400,000 at auction on June 9.
The watch was worn by Gerald Imeson on the night of March 24, 1944 when a group of Allied soldiers undertook the daring escape that inspired the 1963 movie starring Steve McQueen.
Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Depp
Aquaman actor Amber Heard will appeal a jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed she was a survivor of sexual violence, her attorney said on Thursday.
A seven-person jury in Virginia ruled on Wednesday that Heard defamed the Pirates Of The Caribbean star and awarded him US$10.35 million (S$14 million) in damages.
The jury also determined that Heard was defamed, awarding her US$2 million.