While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 29

US expects more cooperation with India in South China Sea
The top US diplomat for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink said on Wednesday he expects a greater US-India partnership over issues in the South China Sea, where China has been at the centre of numerous territorial disputes with regional countries.
The United States and India declared themselves “among the closest partners in the world” last week, during a state visit to Washington by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and emphasised adherence to international law in addressing challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the South China Sea.
The US has seen a “clear and upward trend” of Chinese “coercion” in the disputed waters, Mr Kritenbrink told Washington’s Centre for Strategic and International Studies think-tank.
Asked whether India would have a growing role in the South China Sea and greater cooperation with the US there, Mr Kritenbrink said “Yes,” adding that there would be greater collaboration among a group of regional powers - the US, India, Japan and Australia - known as the Quad.
Presumed human remains recovered in Titan sub wreckage
Debris and presumed human remains were recovered from within the shattered hulk of the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic earlier this month, the US Coast Guard announced on Wednesday night.
Video from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation showed what appeared to be the nose of the submersible and other shattered fragments wrapped in white tarp pulled up by a crane off the Horizon Arctic vessel at the St John’s harbour in Newfoundland on Wednesday morning.
The debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that killed all five people on board - OceanGate Expeditions chief executive officer Stockton Rush; British billionaire Hamish Harding; Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman; and French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
Mystery line on Biden’s face caused by sleep apnea device
The White House on Wednesday put to bed speculation about a mystery line on President Joe Biden’s face, explaining that he has begun wearing a CPAP device to help ward off sleep apnea.
The faint horizontal line, like a shallow indentation, was noticed by reporters seeing 80-year-old Biden up close earlier this week and again on Wednesday as he departed the White House to give an economic speech in Chicago.
Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said Mr Biden was using a CPAP machine, referring to a widely used medical device to prevent snoring and the potentially damaging interruptions in breathing caused by sleep apnea. CPAPs include a mask with straps that cross the face.
Madonna hospitalised for several days, tour postponed
Madonna is recovering after falling ill with a “serious bacterial infection” that landed her in an intensive care unit for several days, her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” he said. “A full recovery is expected.”
Oseary said the 64-year-old pop icon’s Celebrations tour, due to start July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed until further notice.
Arsenal sign Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea
Arsenal have signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The transfer fee has not been disclosed but British media reported Arsenal will pay Chelsea £65 million (S$111 million) with an additional £5 million in add-ons.
“It’s super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things,” the 24-year-old told the club website.