While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 28

Fun-hungry young adults in Florida fuel rise in coronavirus infections

They are itching for a good time after months of lockdown, coronavirus be damned: young adults in Florida are fuelling a dangerous rise in Covid-19 infections.

Seemingly feeling immortal, these fun-crazed people began gathering in bars, nightclubs and elsewhere after the Sunshine State reopened its economy this month - though the state has now had to put a hold on alcohol-fuelled nightlife.

Check out Instagram, and there's always a party on a beach somewhere, or at a swimming pool, or on a rented yacht in south Florida, where nightlife spots other than restaurants are still closed.

Plus, buses are hired for bachelorette parties teeming with folks drinking beer, dancing to reggaeton music - and spreading the coronavirus.

Police name Sudanese man shot dead during Glasgow knife attack

Police in Scotland named a man who was shot dead by officers during a knife attack in the city of Glasgow as Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan.

Six people, including a policeman, were stabbed at a hotel in the city centre on Friday before the attacker was shot dead. The attacker was the only person killed.

Police said they were not looking for any other suspects and were not treating the incident as terrorism.

US intercepts Russian warplanes off Alaska

US warplanes intercepted four Russian reconnaissance aircraft near Alaska on Saturday, US commanders said.

The Russian Tu-142's came within 65 nautical miles south of Alaska's Aleutian island chain and "loitered" in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone for eight hours.

But they stayed in international airspace and did not enter US or Canadian airspace, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or Norad, said on Twitter.

Football: Klopp hoping to keep Liverpool's title-winning squad intact

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Saturday that his main focus is to ensure the squad that delivered the Merseyside club's first top-flight title in three decades is not broken up in the near future.

Liverpool's 30-year wait for their 19th English top-flight title ended on Thursday after second-placed Manchester City were beaten by Chelsea, giving Klopp's side an unassailable 23-point lead with seven games left.

Klopp, who took charge of Liverpool in 2015, has overseen a period of sustained dominance, delivering the Champions League last season and the league title this year.

Disney delays Mulan release again as coronavirus cases surge

Disney has delayed the release of Mulan again, this time until mid-August, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten blockbusters that Hollywood hoped would bring audiences back to theatres after months of lockdown.

Mulan, a mega-budget live action remake of the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior, had already been delayed once, to July 24.

It will now launch on Aug 21, a statement from Disney said - though the company warned of the need to be "flexible" in the process.

