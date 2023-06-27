While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 27

Russian President Putin says he let Wagner mutiny continue to avoid bloodshed

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a defiant televised address on Monday evening, saying he had deliberately let Saturday’s 24-hour mutiny by the Wagner militia go on as long as it did to avoid bloodshed, and that it had reinforced national unity.

The statement, his first on the issue since he spoke on Saturday promising to crush the mutiny, appeared intended to draw a line under an event that numerous Western leaders saw as exposing Mr Putin’s vulnerability since invading Ukraine 16 months ago.

Wagner’s fighters, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, succeeded in taking control of the city of Rostov-on-Don with its military command centre steering the Ukraine campaign, and driving an armed convoy across Russia to within 200km of Moscow.

