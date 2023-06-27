While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 27

Russian President Putin says he let Wagner mutiny continue to avoid bloodshed
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a defiant televised address on Monday evening, saying he had deliberately let Saturday’s 24-hour mutiny by the Wagner militia go on as long as it did to avoid bloodshed, and that it had reinforced national unity.
The statement, his first on the issue since he spoke on Saturday promising to crush the mutiny, appeared intended to draw a line under an event that numerous Western leaders saw as exposing Mr Putin’s vulnerability since invading Ukraine 16 months ago.
Wagner’s fighters, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, succeeded in taking control of the city of Rostov-on-Don with its military command centre steering the Ukraine campaign, and driving an armed convoy across Russia to within 200km of Moscow.
‘We did not intend to overthrow government’: Wagner chief
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that a one-day mutiny by his Wagner force had been intended not to overthrow Russia’s government, but to register a protest over what he said was its ineffectual conduct of the war in Ukraine.
In his first public comments since ending the mutiny late on Saturday, Prigozhin repeated his frequent claim that Wagner was the most effective fighting force in Russia “and even the world”, and that it put to shame the units that Moscow had sent into Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022.
He said the way it was able to seize the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don without bloodshed and to send an armed convoy to within 200km of Moscow was testament to the effectiveness of his fighters.
Biden: US, allies not involved in uprising against Putin
US President Joe Biden on Monday said a brief uprising by Russian mercenaries against the Kremlin was part of a struggle within the Russian system and that the United States and its allies were not involved in it.
Mr Biden offered a cautious assessment of unfolding events in an attempt to avoid inflaming tensions with nuclear-armed Russia while he offered firm Western support for Ukraine in its bid to turn back Russian invaders.
“We made clear we were not involved, we had nothing to do with this,” Mr Biden said in his first comments on the uprising by Wagner mercenaries that fizzled over the weekend.
Singaporean motorcyclist dies after being flung off Johor Bahru highway
A Singaporean motorcyclist fell to his death after being flung off a Malaysia highway flyover early on Monday morning.
According to a report by Malaysia’s Chinese-language newspaper China Press, the 22-year-old was on his way to the Johor checkpoint via the Eastern Dispersal Link highway when the accident took place at about 2am. He was on his way back to Singapore.
He reportedly lost control of his Honda CB400 motorcycle, hit the stone wall of the flyover and was flung off the highway. Photos shared by Sin Mah Bike Towing on Facebook show bloodstains under the highway.
Relook how to integrate new migrants to preserve multiracialism, cohesion in S’pore: President Halimah
Relentless efforts have been made to strengthen multiracialism and forge a common national identity in Singapore.
But existing structures must be examined to see how effective they still are in integrating new migrants, said President Halimah Yacob on Monday.
There is growing concern that not all those who are new to the city state consider it necessary to mix with Singaporeans, as they can manage quite well and are very comfortable in their own exclusive social circles, she noted.