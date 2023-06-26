While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 26

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election
Greece’s conservative New Democracy party stormed to victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday with voters giving reformist Kyriakos Mitsotakis another four-year term as prime minister.
With most votes counted, centre-right New Democracy was leading with 40.5 per cent of the vote and 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament, interior ministry figures showed.
It was more than 20 points clear of Syriza, a radical leftist party that won elections in 2015 at the peak of a debilitating debt crisis and ran the country until 2019, when it lost to New Democracy.
US Coast Guard investigating cause of Titanic submersible implosion
The US Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the undersea implosion of a tourist submersible that killed all five people aboard while diving to the century-old wreck of the Titanic, officials said on Sunday.
The announcement comes a day after Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said it was conducting its own investigation into the implosion of the Titan, which has raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions.
“My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide,” Captain Jason Neubauer, the Coast Guard’s chief investigator, said at a press conference in Boston.
US airport worker dies after ‘ingested’ by plane engine
US regulators said Sunday they are investigating an incident in which a Texas airport worker was killed after being sucked into a passenger plane engine.
A Delta flight had arrived in San Antonio, Texas from Los Angeles on Friday night and was taxiing to the gate with one engine on “when a worker was ingested into that engine,” the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told AFP in a statement.
“The NTSB is continuing to gather information about the event,” it said.
German prosecutors admit to tapping climate activists’ phones
Prosecutors in Germany have confirmed a press report that investigators have listened in on phone calls of climate activists from the Letzte Generation (“Last Generation”) group, sparking widespread outrage Sunday.
The wiretapping was ordered as part of an investigation over suspicions that members of the group were “forming or supporting a criminal organisation”, a spokesman for the Munich public prosecution’s office said.
The Last Generation, known for gluing themselves to roads to draw attention to the climate crisis, condemned the eavesdropping, calling it “absurd”.
Saudi’s Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly is joining Al-Hilal from Premier League side Chelsea, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Sunday.
“We’ll continue to make history together,” Al-Hilal wrote on Twitter, alongside a short video featuring Koulibaly.
Koulibaly scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea after joining them from Napoli last July.