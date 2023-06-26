While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 26

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election



Greece’s conservative New Democracy party stormed to victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday with voters giving reformist Kyriakos Mitsotakis another four-year term as prime minister.

With most votes counted, centre-right New Democracy was leading with 40.5 per cent of the vote and 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament, interior ministry figures showed.

It was more than 20 points clear of Syriza, a radical leftist party that won elections in 2015 at the peak of a debilitating debt crisis and ran the country until 2019, when it lost to New Democracy.

READ MORE HERE

US Coast Guard investigating cause of Titanic submersible implosion

