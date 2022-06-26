While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 26

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia after one of war's bloodiest fights
Russian forces seized full control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk on Saturday, both sides said, confirming Kyiv’s biggest battlefield setback for more than a month following weeks of some of the war’s bloodiest fighting.
Ukraine called its retreat from the city a “tactical withdrawal” to fight from higher ground in Lysychansk on the opposite bank of the Siverskyi Donets river. Pro-Russian separatists said Moscow’s forces were now attacking Lysychansk.
The fall of Sievierodonetsk – once home to more than 100,000 people but now a wasteland – was Russia’s biggest victory since capturing the port of Mariupol last month. It transforms the battlefield in the east after weeks in which Moscow’s huge advantage in firepower had yielded only slow gains.
Russia will now seek to press on and seize more ground on the opposite bank, while Ukraine will hope that the price Moscow paid to capture the ruins of the small city will leave Russia’s forces vulnerable to counterattack.
Putin promises Belarus nuclear-capable missiles
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday told his counterpart from Belarus that Moscow would supply Minsk with missile systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons, the Russian foreign ministry said.
At a meeting with Putin in St Petersburg, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko expressed concern about the “aggressive”, “confrontational” and “repulsive” policies of its neighbours Lithuania and Poland.
He asked Putin to help Belarus mount a “symmetrical response” to what he said were nuclear-armed flights by the US-led Nato alliance near Belarus’ borders.
WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency
Monkeypox is not yet a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation ruled on Saturday, although WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was deeply concerned about the outbreak.
"I am deeply concerned about the monkeypox outbreak, this is clearly an evolving health threat that my colleagues and I in the WHO Secretariat are following extremely closely," Tedros said.
The "global emergency" label currently only applies to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing efforts to eradicate polio, and the UN agency has stepped back from applying it to the monkeypox outbreak after advice from a meeting of international experts.
Check out the world's ugliest dog, Mr Happy Face
With a tuft of punk-style hair and a tongue sticking perennially out the side of his mouth, a dog named Mr Happy Face has been crowned the world's homeliest pooch.
This 17-year-old Chinese crested defeated nine competitors in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest, a decades-old event held annually in Petaluma, California.
The champ was adopted as a rescue last year by a 41-year-old Arizona musician, Jeneda Benally.
Tennis: Raducanu 'full steam ahead' for Wimbledon
British favourite Emma Raducanu says it is "full steam ahead" for Wimbledon after worries about her fitness in the build-up to her home Grand slam.
Teenager Raducanu rocketed to fame when she won the US Open last year as a qualifier and expectations will be huge when she plays her first round match on Monday.
A side injury has hampered Raducanu in recent weeks and she has failed to complete a match since the French Open - hardly great preparation for the fortnight.