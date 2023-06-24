While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 24

Russian mercenary boss says war in Ukraine based on lies

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday that the official Kremlin-backed version of why Moscow invaded Ukraine was based on lies concocted by his perennial adversary - the army’s top brass.

Mr Prigozhin has for months been accusing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, of rank incompetence, but on Friday he for the first time rejected Russia’s core justifications for invading Ukraine on Feb 24 last year in what it calls a “special military operation”.

“...the Defence Ministry is trying to deceive society and the president and tell us a story about how there was crazy aggression from Ukraine and that they were planning to attack us with the whole of Nato,” Mr Prigozhin said, in a video clip released on Telegram by his press service, calling the official version “a beautiful story”.

He also said the war had been needed to acquire “material assets” to divide among the ruling elite.

