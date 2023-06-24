While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 24

Russian mercenary boss says war in Ukraine based on lies
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday that the official Kremlin-backed version of why Moscow invaded Ukraine was based on lies concocted by his perennial adversary - the army’s top brass.
Mr Prigozhin has for months been accusing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, of rank incompetence, but on Friday he for the first time rejected Russia’s core justifications for invading Ukraine on Feb 24 last year in what it calls a “special military operation”.
“...the Defence Ministry is trying to deceive society and the president and tell us a story about how there was crazy aggression from Ukraine and that they were planning to attack us with the whole of Nato,” Mr Prigozhin said, in a video clip released on Telegram by his press service, calling the official version “a beautiful story”.
He also said the war had been needed to acquire “material assets” to divide among the ruling elite.
Ukraine warns against ‘panic’ after alleged nuclear threat
Kyiv has urged Ukrainians not to panic or stockpile iodine tablets after President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged that Russia planned to organise a radiation leak at an occupied nuclear plant.
Mr Zelensky said this week that Russian forces controlling Zaporizhzhia - Europe’s biggest nuclear plant - were planning a “terror attack” by orchestrating a radiation leak.
The Kremlin said it was a “lie” but the president’s warning put many Ukrainians on alert and sent demand for iodine at many pharmacies skyrocketing.
More people from India are travelling abroad, particularly US
People from India have been travelling abroad more, and the United States is trying to accommodate the new tourism boom by opening two new consulates in the South Asian country.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the White House this week in what has been billed as a turning point for bilateral relations. Mr Modi had plans to meet on Friday with numerous executives seeking to invest more in India as the US pushes to process more visas.
In 2022, India became for the first time Asia’s highest source of international travellers, according to tourism consultancy IPK International. International travellers from India in 2022 exceeded those of China, South Korea, and Japan, the company said.
Neglected Thai elephant prepares for jumbo flight home
An ailing Thai elephant is being prepared for an arduous journey home from Sri Lanka after a diplomatic dispute between the two Asian nations over the creature’s alleged mistreatment.
Thai authorities had gifted the 29-year-old Muthu Raja - also known back in its birthplace as Sak Surin - to Sri Lanka in 2001.
But they demanded it back last year after allegations it was tortured and neglected while housed at a Buddhist temple in the island nation’s south.
Wolves captain Ruben Neves joins Saudi’s Al-Hilal
Wolves captain Ruben Neves on Friday became the latest major player to move to Saudi Arabia, the 26-year-old Portuguese international joining Al-Hilal.
“From the ‘Wolves’ to the biggest team in Asia,” Al-Hilal announced on social media after the player signed a three-season deal in Paris.
Neves leaves Wolves after six seasons for “a club record fee”, the Premier League side announced, reported to be around €55 million (S$80 million).