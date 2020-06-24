While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 24

Trump visits Arizona amid increase in coronavirus cases, polling worries

US President Donald Trump touted his construction of a wall along the border with Mexico on Tuesday, seeking to use his tough stance on immigration to enhance his struggling re-election campaign in a state where coronavirus infections are rising quickly.

Trump, who narrowly won Arizona in 2016, is looking to defend his foothold in the state as opinion polls show Democrat Joe Biden leading the Republican president and Republican Senator Martha McSally behind Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.

Joined by McSally, Trump visited a portion of the wall in San Luis, Arizona, in a dusty, barren landscape where the temperature was 102 deg F (38.9 deg C).

Using a black Sharpie pen, he autographed a plaque commemorating the 200th mile of freshly built wall. A campaign pledge to build the wall helped propel Trump to the White House in 2016.

EU countries may bar US travellers because of coronavirus failures: NYT

European Union countries eager to revive their economies are prepared to bar entry to Americans because the United States has failed to control the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Times reported from Brussels on Tuesday, citing draft lists of acceptable travellers.

The United States, which has the most coronavirus cases in the world and is experiencing a surge in new infections, would be in the same category as No.2 hotspot Brazil and Russia, according to the Times, citing the proposal.

There was no immediate comment from the White House.

Major quake shakes southern Mexico, at least four killed

Just check earthquake in Mexico moving whole building..



Building moving during magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Oaxaca, Mexico.#Earthquake



Horrific video... pic.twitter.com/nXLEOlNuFe — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) June 23, 2020

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck southern Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday, killing at least four people and cutting off isolated villages, and causing tremors hundreds of miles away in Mexico City.

The fatalities were near the quake's epicentre in Oaxaca, a mountainous state known for its coffee, mescal and Spanish colonial architecture.

Rockfalls blocked the winding mountain roads between the state capital of Oaxaca city and the coast. A clinic and other buildings in hill villages near the epicentre were severely damaged, images on social media showed.

'Deeply sorry' Djokovic admits organisers 'were wrong' to host tennis exhibition

Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said he was "deeply sorry" after becoming the fourth tennis player to test positive for coronavirus following an exhibition tournament he hosted in the Balkans, admitting he and organisers "were wrong" to go ahead with the event.

The final leg of the Adria Tour in Bosnia has been cancelled and serious questions are being raised about the sport's planned official return in August.

Djokovic, who was not showing any symptoms, joined fellow players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki in testing positive for Covid-19 during the second leg of the event where social distancing was minimal, players were filmed dancing bare-top in a nightclub and embracing each other over the net.

Football: Kane strikes to keep Tottenham in Champions League chase

Harry Kane scored his first goal of 2020 as Tottenham breathed new life into their challenge for a Champions League place next season with a 2-0 win over West Ham on Tuesday.

The England captain looked far more like his old self after a laboured performance in his first appearance for six months against Manchester United on Friday and was rewarded with a goal eight minutes from time.

Tomas Soucek's own goal had opened the scoring as West Ham remain precariously poised outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

